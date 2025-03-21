THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONRERENCE – FRIDAY, MARCH 21, 2025

SUMMARY

Consultation on the Reforms on Indigenous and Afro-Mexican Peoples’ Rights.

President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that the secondary laws defining the constitutional reforms on the rights of indigenous and Afromexican peoples will be submitted to consultation. This will allow the norms to emerge directly from the peoples and communities. In April, community assemblies will begin to decide how the budgetary resources, which amount to more than 12.38 billion pesos (US$610 million), will be spent.

Distribution of Funds for Indigenous and Afro-Mexican Communities

Minister of Wellbeing Ariadna Montiel explained that these 12.37 billion pesos (US$610 million) will be distributed among 15,217 indigenous and Afro-Mexican communities. The funds may be used for potable water, sewage, drainage, urbanization, electrification, and educational and healthcare infrastructure projects, as well as in housing improvement.

Teuchitlán, Jalisco case

Sheinbaum explained that in the case of Teuchitlán, Jalisco, the Federal Attorney General’s Office will carry out the investigation based on the information received from the state prosecutor’s office. She called on journalists sent by the media to the cite of the killing center to report responsibly about what they observe. The President stressed the importance for the entire Mexican people to know what occurred there.

She also pointed out the need to develop databases for individual identification purposes. Sheinbaum recalled that during the past presidential administration, progress was made in unifying civil registries at a national level. The President reiterated her solidarity with the victims and their families, as well as her commitment to continue comprehensively addressing the problem of missing persons.

People’s Judgment of Calderón and Recognition of AMLO

Sheinbaum affirmed that the people of Mexico have already judged Felipe Calderón and his six years in office, noting that his negative legacy will live on in history. In contrast, she highlighted that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador holds a special place in the hearts of the people and in the history of the country, considering him one of Mexico’s most beloved presidents.

Call to teachers and ISSSTE reform

The President called on the country’s teachers to help publicize the commitment reached with the teschers’ movement. The following are among its most important points:

– The immediate withdrawal of the amendments to the ISSSTE Law presented in February 2025.

– The implementation of a program to freeze FOVISSSTE housing loans.

– The suspension of the increase in the minimum retirement age.

– The promotion, recognition, and hiring of new teachers.

Happiness and dignity in Mexico

President Claudia Sheinbaum affirmed that there is happiness in Mexico, not only because of the reduction of poverty, but also because the people feel empowered, recognized, and that they are living with dignity. She emphasized that the Fourth Transformation has redefined citizenship, embracing it and giving it back its value.

Wellbeing Programs and Support for Senior Citizens

Ariadna Montiel explained that the main objective of the wellbeing programs is to fight poverty, but they also seek to improve the quality of life of the population in general. It was emphasized that senior citizens are the central axis of the wellbeing policy. Sheinbaum added that the pension for this sector is a recognition of a lifetime of effort for the benefit of their families, communities, and the country.

Growth of the Domestic Market and Increase in the Minimum Wage.

It was emphasized that the domestic market has been strengthened thanks to social programs. The 125% increase in the minimum wage since 2018 was also highlighted. That year, the minimum wage was sufficient to buy 6.5 kg of tortillas, while currently it can purchase 13.1 kg.