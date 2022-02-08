Guillermo del Toro obtiene 4 nominaciones al Óscar por ‘El callejón de las almas perdidas’

La edición número 94 de los Premios Óscar se llevará a cabo el próximo domingo 27 de marzo en el Dolby Theater de Los Ángeles
Regeneración 8 febrero 2022. Leslie Jordan y Tracee Ellis dieron a conocer las nominaciones a los premios Óscar 2022 y el cineasta mexicano Guillermo del Toro tiene varias.
Dune, The Power of the dog y King Richard son las películas más nominadas para esta edición.
Sin embargo, Guillermo del Toro tiene cuatro nominaciones en las categorías Diseño de vestuario, Cinematografía, Diseño de producción y Mejor película por su largometraje ‘El callejón de las almas perdidas’ (Nightmare Alley).
¿Cuándo serán los Premios Óscar?
La edición número 94 de los Premios Óscar se llevará a cabo el próximo domingo 27 de marzo en el Dolby Theater de Los Ángeles.
En esta ocasión si habrá un maestro de ceremonias luego de que no hubiera por la pandemia de Covid-19.
Además, hasta ahora se tiene previsto que la entrega de premios se realice de manera presencial.
Nominaciones
Mejor Actor
- Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
- Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick, Boom!
- Will Smith – King Richard
- Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Mejor Actriz
- Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
- Penelope Cruz – Madres Paralelas
- Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Mejor Película
- Belfast
- CODA
- Don’t Look Up
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Mejor Director
- Kenneth Branagh
- Ryūsuke Hamaguchi
- Paul Thomas Anderson
- Jane Campion
- Steven Spielberg
Mejor Fotografía
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Mejor Diseño de vestuario
- Curella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story