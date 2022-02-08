Guillermo del Toro obtiene 4 nominaciones al Óscar por ‘El callejón de las almas perdidas’

La edición número 94 de los Premios Óscar se llevará a cabo el próximo domingo 27 de marzo en el Dolby Theater de Los Ángeles

Regeneración 8 febrero 2022. Leslie Jordan y Tracee Ellis dieron a conocer las nominaciones a los premios Óscar 2022 y el cineasta mexicano Guillermo del Toro tiene varias.

Dune, The Power of the dog y King Richard son las películas más nominadas para esta edición.

Sin embargo, Guillermo del Toro tiene cuatro nominaciones en las categorías Diseño de vestuario, Cinematografía, Diseño de producción y Mejor película por su largometraje ‘El callejón de las almas perdidas’ (Nightmare Alley).

¿Cuándo serán los Premios Óscar?

La edición número 94 de los Premios Óscar se llevará a cabo el próximo domingo 27 de marzo en el Dolby Theater de Los Ángeles.

En esta ocasión si habrá un maestro de ceremonias luego de que no hubiera por la pandemia de Covid-19.

Además, hasta ahora se tiene previsto que la entrega de premios se realice de manera presencial.

Nominaciones

Mejor Actor

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick, Boom!

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Mejor Actriz

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz – Madres Paralelas

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Mejor Película

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Mejor Director

Kenneth Branagh

Ryūsuke Hamaguchi

Paul Thomas Anderson

Jane Campion

Steven Spielberg

Mejor Fotografía

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Mejor Diseño de vestuario