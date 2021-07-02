Regeneración, 1 de julio 2021. El presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador llevo a cabo su informe con motivo del tercer aniversario de la victoria del pueblo del pasado 1 de julio del 2018.

Es por eso que te compartimos el informe completo en su versión en español e ingles completo.

SPEECH BY ANDRÉS MANUEL LÓPEZ OBRADOR, PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, IN HIS SECOND QUARTERLY REPORT 2021

Friends,

In the three months covered by this report, there have been encouraging signs of recovery from the health and economic crises.

From April to June, the number of infections dropped considerably and, most importantly, fewer deaths from Covid have been registered during this period.

Although this is a global trend and the application of new medications, especially the vaccine, is beginning to take effect, we should not fail to recognize the joint effort made by the people and the government to gradually return to normality.

Let’s not forget the responsible attitude of many Mexicans who have taken care of themselves, either in their homes, or those who have the vital need to go out in the streets to seek their daily sustenance. Let’s not forget the way in which the elderly and those suffering from chronic diseases were cared for in the family.

Let’s thank those who closed a business, but didn’t fail to pay their workers; let’s express our gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and health workers who risked their lives to save others. All these gestures of love and true solidarity have helped us to bear the sacrifices and suffering. Solidarity has also been present for those who lost their loved ones to the terrible Covid pandemic.

As for our own actions, we have done everything humanly possible to confront the pandemic and save lives. It is public knowledge that we provided information and responded in a timely manner, that we organized the public health system, which was in ruins, at the right time. We did not hesitate to allocate resources to address the pandemic. In 15 months, the health budget has increased by 70 billion pesos. Construction of hospitals was completed, and they were converted, and equipped; more than 70,000 health workers were hired and trained. In short, no one who was sick was left without a bed, ventilators, or health personnel to care for them. Even though in these sensitive and sad times it is not correct to make comparisons, I would limit myself to saying that our country is not among the top places in COVID mortality, either in the Americas or in the rest of the world.

The National Vaccination Program has worked effectively. To date, we have received 57,336,595 doses of Pfizer, Sinovac, Sputnik, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and Cansino vaccines. They have come from pharmaceutical companies and foreign governments that have demonstrated, in action, their solidarity with Mexico. I would like to highlight the support of Cuba, Argentina, the United States, Russia, China, and India. We have vaccinated 35 percent of the entire population over the age of 18; we have already completed this important preventive work in Baja California and I would like to reiterate our commitment to vaccinate everyone over the age of 18 in the country with one dose by October, so that we can begin winter better protected.

Having 19 states in a green COVID stoplight, 8 in yellow, 5 in orange, and none in red, is also a good sign for the normalization of the country’s productive, educational, and social activity. The countryside is churning out agricultural production without limitations. Last year agricultural production increased 2 percent, and has done the same so far this year. The industrial sector is in full recovery and so are commerce, tourism, restaurants, aviation, and other services.

Almost all forecasts for this year agree that the economy will grow around 6 percent. We have not taken on additional public debt, something that has not happened in three decades. The peso has not been devalued during the first two and a half years of our administration, and the minimum wage has increased by 44 percent in real terms, a situation that not been seen in 36 years. We have not increased, in real terms, the prices of gasoline, diesel, and electricity. Natural gas prices have increased above inflation; we are soon going to correct this. Since we took office to date, the stock exchange index has risen by 20 percent; inflation remains stable, the interest rate set by the Banco de México has been reduced during our administration by 3.75 percent. The Banco de México’s reserves at the end of the last administration, on November 30, 2018, stood at slightly below 173.76 billion dollars, today they are at almost 192.89 billion dollars, that is, they have increased 11 percent. It is also gratifying to report that of the more than 20.61 million workers enrolled in the Social Security and Health Care system before the pandemic, almost 1.40 million jobs were lost, but we have already recovered 957,248 jobs, 69 percent, so that we only lack 438,156 jobs, 31 percent, in order to be we were at before the health crisis began.

What is most important is that the pandemic did not lead to a crisis in consumption. Thanks to remittances and the support of social welfare programs that reach and are applied from the bottom up, from the poorest to the top of the population pyramid, it has been possible to avoid scarcity of food and other basic necessities. (Just today, the Banco de México announced that remittances that entered the country in May reached the record figure of more than 4.51 billion dollars. Thank you, fellow countrymen and countrywomen.)

There have been no violent attacks on businesses or acts of vandalism or desperation due to hunger or lack of attention to people’s basic needs.

We have also made progress in the area of public safety. Even with the complexity of the problem we inherited, the crime rate continues to drop. In the time we have been in office, homicides have decreased by 2 percent; vehicle theft is down by 40 percent; kidnapping by 41 percent; home robbery by 26 percent. Nevertheless, we still have seen increases of 14 percent in femicides, 9 percent in individual robberies in public transportation, and 26 percent in extortion.

As always, I am grateful for the support of the Security Cabinet that every day, from Monday to Friday, as of 6:00 a.m., meets and receives daily reports from all over the country and takes measures to achieve peace. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all the members of the Cabinet and the institutions that have conducted themselves in accordance with the circumstances for their support. This is a team of women, of men, who have proven to be authentic public servants, hard-working, honest and, something that is very important, with deep social convictions.

Even with the crisis of the pandemic and the economy we were able to hold one of the most participated in and competitive elections in the history of Mexico, without major problems and consolidating the democratic system and method.

Guided by the Maderista ideal (TN1) and by our convictions in favor of the cause of democracy and against electoral fraud, we pledged that the federal government and the budget would not be used to benefit any candidate or party. And we complied with this pledge; that is, as rarely before, on this occasion no elections were held under the tutelage of the state. There was still the shameful buying of votes with money, bank cards, or gift baskets of food, but there were no massacres nor was violence unleashed against innocent citizens to instill fear.

In Guerrero, for example, no candidate was subject to violence, and practically the same thing occurred in most of the states. On June 6, some 162,538 polling stations were opened, 99.98 percent of the programmed number, and only 32 polling stations were not installed due to the atmosphere of violence in some places in 7 municipalities around the country. Voter participation for a mid-term election was not bad, 52 percent of the 93 million registered voters cast their ballots. And something very important: in spite of the fact that, as in all elections, tempers flare, on this occasion, there were no post-election protests due to accusations of fraud.

There were no significant demonstrations in the country’s streets or public squares, full liberties have been guaranteed, without the political, media, or police repression of other past times.

As for the results, I feel it is necessary to analyze the fact that, due to the transformation we are implementing, a conservative bloc openly opposed to the government I represent and to the public policies we are putting into practice has been formed. First of all, I would like to point out that this reactionary group will always be respected and will be free to exercise their right to dissent. They are adversaries, not enemies. We will not treat them as they treated us when we were in the opposition. We do not see them as enemies to be destroyed but as adversaries to be defeated. We simply defend and represent different and opposing national projects.

In this bloc, businessmen, media owners, right-wing journalists and intellectuals, political party leaders, leaders of the so-called civil society and politicians of the old regime, among others, have legitimately joined together to confront the transformation project we are implementing to put an end to corruption and inequality.

As was to be expected, our adversaries focused their batteries basically on preventing us from obtaining a majority in the Chamber of Deputies, whose exclusive power it is to approve the budget, they did everything they could, they even resorted to waging a dirty war, but fortunately they did not achieve their objective. The «Together We Make History» alliance, which defends our transformation project, won in 186 of the 300 congressional districts in dispute, while the conservative bloc obtained 107 seats and the Citizen Movement party, seven. If we add to this the distribution of proportional representation seats, the caucus of those who are with us will have a comfortable majority.

In other words, there is now certainty that the budget earmarked for the country’s development and the welfare of the people will be approved. They were beaten in a good fight, because the people are wise. They will not be able to stop the assistance and support earmarked for the poor. They will not be able to eliminate, as they wanted, the stipends for the elderly, for children with disabilities, the scholarships for students from poor families, nor the free medical attention and medicines.

Nor will they be able to stop the Sembrando Vida program (TN2), nor the Jóvenes Construyendo el Futuro program (TN3), nor the Felipe Ángeles airport (TN4), nor the Mayan Train (TN5), nor the Banco del Bienestar (TN6), nor the Internet for All plan, nor the Isthmus of Tehuantepec project, nor anything that is directed to the poor whom they abhor because, with honorable exceptions, conservatives are classists, racists, and hypocrites, as President Juárez rightly said in one of the few times he dealt with the subject. I would like to quote him verbatim: «The rich and the powerful do not feel, much less try to remedy the misfortunes of the poor… it may happen that at some time the powerful agree to raise their helping hand for a poor, oppressed people, but they will do so for their own interest and convenience. That will be a possibility that should never serve as a surefire hope for the weak.»

However, I neither possess nor aspire to have a monopoly on absolute truth, that is why I want to reiterate: our adversaries will always receive from the government I represent, the respect and freedom, to which they are entitled, to express themselves without limits, repression, or censorship.

My friends:

Today we celebrate three years since the historic victory of our movement and I still remember when on December 1, 2018, on the way to the Chamber of Deputies to take office as President of the Republic, a young man on a bicycle approached our car and shouted to me «don’t go and fail us». I believe, with the passing of time, that I did not disappoint the hopes of that young man or of those who voted for me three years ago.

Possibly there are those who imagined it would be otherwise or who have come to the conclusion, in the exercise of their freedom and their criteria, that they do not share my ideas and that they do not like my style of governing. But no one, in all honesty, will be able to say that I have not fulfilled my commitment to do away with corruption and use my imagination, experience, and work for the benefit of the people and the nation.

The achievements are there for all to see. Despite the pandemic and the suffering it brought in its wake, the people have not lost faith in a better future, there are full freedoms and slowly but surely we are pacifying the country without violating human rights and without repressing the people.

I am glad that this is how most Mexicans understand it. Three days ago a national telephone survey was completed and I would like to share with you some of its questions and responses:

– Compared to last year, how is your current economic situation?

Better, 15.3 percent

The same, 42.9 percent

Worse, 40.0 percent

Don’t know/no answer, 1.9 percent

– How do you think your economic situation will be in the next year?

Better, 38.4 percent

The same, 26.8 percent

Worse, 23.2 percent

Don’t know/no answer, 11.6 percent

– What do you think the country’s situation will be like at the end of this six-year presidential administration?

Better, 41.4 percent

The same, 23.9 percent

Worse, 26.9 percent

Don’t know/no answer, 7.8 percent

– In your opinion, how is corruption in the country in this administration compared to the previous one?

Greater, 19.7 percent

The same, 33.3 percent

Less, 43.0 percent

Don’t know/no response, 4.0 percent

– Do you think the current government represents an important change?

Yes, 64.7 percent

No, 31.1 percent

Don’t know, 2.5 percent

No answer, 1.6 percent

– Do you agree with this change?

Yes, 87.4 percent

No, 9.6 percent

Don’t know, 1.6 percent

No answer, 1.4 percent

– On a scale of 0 to 10, where 0 means very bad and 10 means very good, how would you rate the country’s president?

7 on average

– The presidential recall referendum proposes that, if the people are not satisfied with the form of government of the president in office, they can vote for him to resign before the end of his six-year term. If today the consultation to evaluate the president’s work were held, would you vote for him to resign or to conclude his six-year term in office?

For him to continue, 72.4 percent

For him to resign, 22.7 percent

Don’t care, 1.1 percent

Don’t know or didn’t answer, 3.8 percent

In short, we are given good marks, but we aspire to convince more people that the best thing for everyone is to elevate honesty to a supreme value and to be proud of the great reservoir of cultural, moral, and spiritual values that we inherited from our forefathers. That is the greatness of Mexico.

Fraternity, as stated in the Ethical Guide for the Transformation of Mexico, means making the problems of others our own. Fraternity is the active and affective, but respectful commitment in the search for solutions to the problems of others. Ideally, it should be the guide of the social action of states, governments, institutions, societies, and individuals in order to overcome or alleviate the suffering, shortages, and helplessness of millions of people.

It is the collective duty of nations to provide each of their children with a cradle to be born in, a desk to learn at, tools to work with, a bed to sleep in, a table to eat at, a roof over their heads, a place in the hospital to be cured, and a grave to rest in.

And what is the reward we will get for devoting time, as much time as possible, to this noble task? It will be to be at peace with our conscience and with our fellow men and women, and to enjoy the immense happiness that comes from helping everyone to live in a freer, fairer, safer, more peaceful, and prosperous country.

I conclude, friends, Mexicans, by sending this brief message to the people of Mexico. Thank you for renewing your trust in me; I repeat, I will always be at your service and I will never, ever betray you.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart, thank you, thank you very much.

National Palace, July 1, 2021

TRANSLATOR’S NOTES:

TN1 – The ideals of Mexican President Francisco Madero (1873-1913) and emblematic figure in the 1910 Mexican Revolution are democracy, freedom, and the no-reelection of government officials.

TN2 – Sembrando Vida (Planting Life) – social program that seeks to address the problems of rural poverty and environmental degradation.

TN3 – Jovenes Construyendo el Futuro (Young People Building the Future), social program aimed at young people age 18-29. Provides job training and a monthly stipend as well as health insurance for those enrolled in the program.

TN4 – The Felipe Angeles airport is being built in place of the costly, corruption-ridden, and controversial New Mexico City Airport imposed by the previous presidential administration.

TN5 – Mayan Train, a modern railway designed to bring tourism and development to southeast Mexico.

TN6 – Banco de Bienestar – a new government bank designed to expedite payments made through social welfare programs and to provide loans to family businesses.

Translated by Pedro Gellert

Mexico City, México

DISCURSO DE ANDRÉS MANUEL LÓPEZ OBRADOR, PRESIDENTE DE MÉXICO, EN SU SEGUNDO INFORME TRIMESTRAL 2021

Amigas y amigos,

En los tres meses que corresponden a este informe se han presentado signos alentadores de recuperación de las crisis sanitaria y económica.

De abril a junio se redujo considerablemente el número de contagios y, lo más importante, en este periodo se han registrado menos fallecimientos por Covid.

Aunque se trata de un comportamiento mundial y ya empieza a hacer efecto la aplicación de nuevos medicamentos, especialmente la vacuna, no debemos dejar de reconocer el esfuerzo conjunto hecho por el pueblo y el gobierno para ir recuperando poco a poco la normalidad.

Que no se olvide la actitud responsable de muchos mexicanos que se han cuidado, ya sea en sus domicilios, o quienes tienen la necesidad imperiosa de salir a buscar el sustento diario en la calle; que no se borre de la memoria la forma en que se cuidó en la familia a los adultos mayores y a quienes padecen de enfermedades crónicas.

Agradezcamos a los que cerraron un negocio, pero no dejaron de pagar a sus trabajadores; expresemos nuestra gratitud a los médicos, enfermeras y trabajadores de la salud que arriesgaron sus vidas para salvar a otros; todos estos gestos de amor y solidaridad verdadera han ayudado a sobrellevar los sacrificios y el sufrimiento; la fraternidad se ha hecho presente también para quienes perdieron a sus seres queridos a causa de la terrible pandemia del Covid.

En cuanto a nuestra actuación, hemos hecho todo lo humanamente posible para enfrentar la pandemia y salvar vidas. Es público y notorio que informamos y respondimos a tiempo, que levantamos con oportunidad el sistema de salud pública, que estaba en ruinas. No titubeamos en destinar recursos a la atención de la pandemia. En 15 meses, el presupuesto de salud se ha incrementado en 70 mil millones de pesos. Se terminaron, reconvirtieron y equiparon hospitales; se contrató y capacitó a más de 70 mil trabajadores de la salud; en fin, se logró que ningún enfermo se quedara sin una cama, equipo de respiración o personal de salud que lo atendiera; aun cuando en estos sensibles y tristes acontecimientos no es correcto hacer comparaciones, me limito a decir que nuestro país no está colocado, ni en América ni en el resto del mundo, en los primeros lugares en mortalidad por Covid.

El Programa Nacional de Vacunación ha funcionado con eficacia. Hasta hoy hemos recibido 57 millones 336 mil 595 dosis de vacunas Pfizer, Sinovac, Sputnik, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson y Cansino; de farmacéuticas y gobiernos extranjeros que han demostrado, con hechos, su solidaridad con México. Destaco el apoyo de Cuba, Argentina, Estados Unidos, Rusia, China e India. Llevamos el 35 por ciento de toda la población mayor de 18 años vacunada; ya concluimos esta importante labor preventiva en Baja California y reitero el compromiso de vacunar aun con una dosis a todos los mayores de 18 años del país, para el mes de octubre, con el propósito de que lleguemos al invierno más protegidos.

El tener en la actualidad 19 estados con semáforo verde, 8 en amarillo, 5 naranja, y ninguno en rojo, es también un buen indicador para la normalización de la actividad productiva, educativa y social del país. En el campo se está produciendo sin limitaciones; el año pasado la producción agropecuaria aumentó 2 por ciento, y lo ha hecho otro tanto en lo que va de este año; el sector industrial está en franca recuperación y lo mismo el comercio, el turismo, los restaurantes, la aviación y otros servicios.

Casi todos los pronósticos para este año coinciden en que la economía crecerá alrededor del 6 por ciento; no hemos contratado deuda pública adicional; como no sucedía en tres décadas, el peso no se ha devaluado durante los primeros dos años y medio de nuestro gobierno, y el salario mínimo ha aumentado en 44 por ciento en términos reales, como no se veía en 36 años; no hemos aumentado en términos reales los precios de las gasolinas, el diésel, la luz; el gas ha aumentado por encima de la inflación, vamos a corregir pronto; desde que llegamos al gobierno hasta la fecha, el índice de la Bolsa de Valores ha crecido en 20 por ciento; la inflación se mantiene estable; la tasa de interés que fija el Banco de México se han reducido durante nuestro gobierno en 3.75 por ciento; las reservas del Banco de México a finales de la administración pasada, el 30 de noviembre de 2018 eran de 173 mil 775 millones de dólares, el día de hoy son de 192 mil 886 millones de dólares; es decir, han aumentado 11 por ciento; también es satisfactorio informar que de los 20 millones 613 mil 536 trabajadores inscritos en el Seguro Social, antes de la pandemia, se perdieron un millón 395 mil 404 empleos, pero ya hemos recuperado 957 mil 248, el 69 por ciento, de modo que solo nos faltan 438 mil 156, el 31 por ciento, para estar como antes de la crisis sanitaria.

Lo más importante es que la pandemia no desembocó en una crisis de consumo; gracias a las remesas y a los apoyos de los programas de bienestar que llegan y se aplican de abajo hacia arriba, de los más pobres hacia la cúpula de la pirámide poblacional, se ha podido evitar la falta de alimentos y otros bienes de primera necesidad. (Hoy, precisamente, anuncia el Banco de México que las remesas que llegaron al país en mayo, alcanzaron la cifra récord de 4 mil 514 millones de dólares. Gracias paisanas y paisanos).

No ha habido asaltos a comercios ni actos de vandalismo o desesperación por hambre o desatención a las necesidades básicas de la gente.

En materia de seguridad pública también hemos avanzado; aun con la complejidad del problema que heredamos, la incidencia delictiva sigue bajando. En el tiempo que llevamos en el gobierno, los homicidios han disminuido 2 por ciento; el robo de vehículo en 40 por ciento; el secuestro en 41 por ciento; el robo a casa habitación en 26 por ciento; aunque todavía tenemos aumentos del 14 por ciento en feminicidio; en 9 por ciento en robo en transporte público individual; y en 26 por ciento en extorsión.

Agradezco como siempre el apoyo del Gabinete de Seguridad que todos los días, de lunes a viernes, desde las 6 de la mañana, se reúnen y reciben los reportes diarios de todo el país y toma medidas para conseguir la paz. Aquí aprovecho también para agradecer el respaldo de todos los miembros del gabinete y de las instituciones que se han comportado a la altura de las circunstancias, es un equipo de mujeres, de hombres, que han demostrado ser auténticos servidores públicos, trabajadores, honestos y, algo que es muy importante, con profundas convicciones sociales.

Aun con la crisis de la pandemia y de la economía pudimos celebrar una de las más numerosas y competidas elecciones de la historia de México, sin problemas mayores y consolidando el sistema y el método democrático.

Guiados por el ideal maderista y por nuestras convicciones a favor de la causa de la democracia y en contra del fraude electoral, nos comprometimos a que el gobierno federal y el presupuesto no se utilizarían para beneficiar a ningún candidato o partido; y cumplimos; es decir, que, como pocas veces, en esta ocasión no se llevaron a cabo elecciones de Estado. No dejó de haber la vergonzosa compra de voto con dinero, tarjetas o entrega de despensas, pero no hubo masacres ni se desató la violencia contra ciudadanos inocentes para infundir miedo.

En Guerrero, por ejemplo, ningún candidato sufrió agresiones, y casi lo mismo aconteció en la mayoría de los estados. El día 6 de junio se abrieron 162 mil 538 casillas, el 99.98 por ciento de lo programado, y sólo 32 casillas no fueron instaladas por el ambiente de violencia en algunos lugares de 7 municipios del país. La participación ciudadana para una elección intermedia no estuvo mal, votó el 52 por ciento de los 93 millones de empadronados. Y algo muy importante: a pesar de que como en todas las elecciones se calientan los ánimos, en esta ocasión, no hubo protestas poselectorales por acusaciones de fraude.

No se registró ninguna manifestación significativa en las calles o plazas de la república, se han garantizado libertades plenas, sin la represión política, mediática o policiaca de otros tiempos.

En cuanto a los resultados, considero necesario analizar el hecho de que, a causa de la transformación que estamos aplicando, se terminó de integrar un bloque conservador abiertamente opuesto al gobierno que represento y a las políticas públicas que llevamos a la práctica. En primer término, señalo que este grupo reaccionario siempre será respetado y tendrá libertad para ejercer su derecho a disentir. Son adversarios, no enemigos. No los tratamos como ellos lo hicieron cuando nosotros estábamos en la oposición, no los vemos como enemigos a destruir sino como adversarios a vencer. Sencillamente, defendemos y representamos proyectos de nación distintos y contrapuestos.

En ese bloque se unieron de manera legítima empresarios, dueños de medios de información, periodistas e intelectuales de derecha, líderes partidistas, dirigentes de la llamada sociedad civil y políticos del antiguo régimen, entre otros, para enfrentar el proyecto de transformación que estamos aplicando para acabar con la corrupción y la desigualdad.

Como era de esperarse, nuestros adversarios enfocaron sus baterías básicamente a impedir que obtuviéramos la mayoría en la Cámara de Diputados, cuya facultad exclusiva es la de aprobar el presupuesto; hicieron todo, recurrieron hasta a la guerra sucia, pero afortunadamente no lograron su propósito. La alianza “Juntos hacemos historia”, que defiende nuestro proyecto de transformación, triunfó en 186 de los 300 distritos en disputa, en tanto que el bloque conservador obtuvo 107 y el partido Movimiento Ciudadano, siete; si a ello se suma el reparto de plurinominales, la bancada a nuestro favor tendrá una cómoda mayoría.

En otras palabras, ya se cuenta con la seguridad de que será aprobado el presupuesto destinado al desarrollo del país y al bienestar del pueblo; se les ganó en buena lid, porque el pueblo es sabio. No podrán detener las ayudas destinadas a los pobres; no podrán desaparecer como lo querían, la pensión a los adultos mayores, a las niñas y niños con discapacidad, las becas para estudiantes de familias pobres, ni la atención médica y los medicamentos gratuitos.

Tampoco podrán frenar el programa Sembrando Vida ni el de Jóvenes Construyendo del futuro ni el aeropuerto Felipe Ángeles; ni el Tren Maya ni el Banco del Bienestar ni el Internet para Todos ni el proyecto del Istmo de Tehuantepec ni nada, nada, que vaya destinado a los pobres a los que aborrecen porque, con honrosas excepciones, los conservadores son clasistas, racistas e hipócritas, como bien dijo en una de las pocas veces que trató el tema, el presidente Juárez. Lo cito textualmente: “Los ricos y los poderosos ni sienten, ni menos procuran remediar las desgracias de los pobres… podrá suceder que alguna vez los poderosos se convengan en levantar la mano sobre un pueblo pobre, oprimido, pero eso lo harán por su interés y conveniencia. Eso será una eventualidad que nunca debe servir de esperanza segura al débil.”

Sin embargo, no poseo ni aspiro a tener el monopolio de la verdad absoluta, por eso reitero: nuestros adversarios siempre recibirán del gobierno que represento, el respeto y la libertad, al que tienen derecho, para manifestarse sin límites, represión o censura.

Amigas y amigos:

Hoy cumplimos tres años del triunfo histórico de nuestro movimiento y aún recuerdo cuando el primero de diciembre de 2018, en el camino a la Cámara de Diputados para tomar posesión de la Presidencia de la República, se nos acercó al automóvil un joven en bicicleta y me grito “no nos vayas a fallar”. Creo, pasado el tiempo, no haber defraudado la esperanza de ese joven ni de quienes votaron por mí hace tres años.

Posiblemente haya quienes imaginaron que sería de otra forma o que han llegado a la conclusión, en ejercicio de su libertad y su criterio, que no comparten mis ideas y que no les gusta mi estilo de gobernar; pero nadie, en honor a la verdad, podrá decir que no he cumplido con mi compromiso de desterrar la corrupción y destinar mi imaginación, experiencia y trabajo en beneficio del pueblo y de la nación.

Los logros están a la vista, a pesar de la pandemia y del sufrimiento que acarreó; la gente no ha perdido la fe en un mejor porvenir, existen libertades plenas y poco a poco vamos pacificando al país sin violar derechos humanos y sin reprimir al pueblo.

Me alegra que así lo entiendan la mayoría de los mexicanos; hace tres días se terminó de levantar una encuesta telefónica nacional aplicada por nosotros y comparto con ustedes algunas preguntas y respuestas:

Con respecto al año pasado, ¿cómo es su situación económica actual?

Mejor 15.3 por ciento

Igual 42.9 por ciento

Peor 40.0 por ciento

No sabe/no contestó 1.9 por ciento

¿Cómo cree que será su situación económica el siguiente año?

Mejor 38.4 por ciento

Igual 26.8 por ciento

Peor 23.2 por ciento

No sabe/no contestó 11.6 por ciento

¿Cómo cree que será la situación del país al término de este sexenio?

Mejor 41.4 por ciento

Igual 23.9 por ciento

Peor 26.9 por ciento

No sabe/no contestó 7.8 por ciento

En su opinión, ¿cómo es la corrupción en el país en este sexenio comparado con el anterior?

Mayor 19.7 por ciento

Igual 33.3 por ciento

Menor 43.0 por ciento

No sabe/no contestó 4.0 por ciento

¿Piensa usted que el gobierno actual representa un cambio importante?

Sí 64.7 por ciento

No 31.1 por ciento

No sabe 2.5 por ciento

No contestó 1.6 por ciento

¿Está usted de acuerdo en ese cambio?

Sí 87.4 por ciento

No 9.6 por ciento

No sabe 1.6 por ciento

No contestó 1.4 por ciento

En una escala del 0 al 10, donde 0 significa que lo hace muy mal y 10 muy bien, ¿qué calificación le daría al presidente de la república?

7 promedio

La revocación de mandato propone que, si el pueblo no está satisfecho con la forma de gobierno del presidente en turno, se puede votar para que renuncie antes de terminar su sexenio. ¿Si hoy fuera la consulta para valorar el trabajo del presidente, usted votaría porque renuncie o que termine su sexenio?

Porque continúe 72.4 por ciento

Porque renuncie 22.7 por ciento

No le importa/le da igual 1.1 por ciento

No sabe o no contestó 3.8 por ciento

En fin, estamos bien calificados, pero aspiramos a convencer a más gente que lo mejor para todos es elevar a rango supremo la honestidad y hacer gala, sentirnos orgullosos, de la gran reserva de valores culturales, morales y espirituales que heredamos de nuestros antepasados. Esa es la grandeza de México.

La fraternidad, como se afirma en la Guía Ética para la Transformación de México, es hacer propios los problemas de los demás. La fraternidad es el compromiso activo y afectivo, pero respetuoso, en la búsqueda de soluciones a problemas de los demás. Idealmente, debe ser la guía de la acción social de estados, gobiernos, instituciones, sociedades e individuos a fin de superar o aliviar el sufrimiento, la carencia y la indefensión de millones de personas.

Es un deber colectivo de las naciones ofrecer a cada una de sus hijas e hijos una cuna para nacer, un pupitre para aprender, herramientas para trabajar, una cama para dormir, una mesa para comer, un techo para guarecerse, un lugar en el hospital para curarse y una tumba para descansar.

¿Y cuál es la recompensa que obtendremos por dedicar el tiempo, todo el tiempo que sea posible a esta noble tarea? Será el de estar bien con nuestra consciencia y con el prójimo, y gozar de la inmensa felicidad que produce el ayudar a vivir, a todas y todos, en un país más libre, más justo, más seguro, más pacífico y más próspero.

Termino, amigas y amigos, mexicanas, mexicanos, enviando este breve mensaje al pueblo de México: gracias por refrendarme su confianza; repito, yo siempre estaré a la altura de ustedes y nunca, jamás los traicionaré.

Gracias de todo corazón, gracias, muchas gracias.

Palacio Nacional, 1º de julio de 2021