Mexico Solidarity Bulletin — No. 193 — September 11, 2024

Contents:

Health Care Where There Is No Doctor — Bruce Hobson, for the editorial team

Voices: Promoting Healthcare in the Sierra Madre — Interview with David Werner, author and health and social justice activist, co-founder and director of HealthWrights

Reflections: Tlatelolco and the Chicano Moratorium – By Bill Gallegos, veteran Chicano liberation activist, environmental justice leader, and revolutionary socialist

Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media, on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border.

