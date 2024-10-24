MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN – NO. 199 – OCTOBER 23, 2024

Contents: Guns and Hugs, Fire and Water — Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team

Voices: The “Militarization” of Mexico? — Interview with Mexican journalist, educator, and activist Gabriel Ramírez Cuevas

Reflections: If Trump Wins, Prepare to Defend Mexico — By Bill Gallegos, veteran Chicano liberation activist, environmental justice leader, and revolutionary socialist

Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media, on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border.

