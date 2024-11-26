Soberanía 36: Mexico Unbowed by Trump’s Tariff Threats

US President-Elect Donald Trump has threatened to impose a 25% tariff on all goods from Mexico, Canada, and China on his first day in office but Mexico’s government is unbowed. In this week’s episode, co-hosts José Luis Granados Ceja and Kurt Hackbarth discuss President Sheinbaum’s reaction and the possible fallout from Trump’s proposal. Plus a conversation about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s deceitful, double-faced approach to Mexico-Canada relations; as well as a look at Sheinbaum’s efforts to ensure water is treated as a human right. We also celebrate the Mexican Congress’ warm embrace of Palestine’s ambassador to Mexico.