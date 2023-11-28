SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, MARCH 28, 2023

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reiterated that one branch of government cannot place itself above the others, nor can there be a Conservative Supreme Branch. This was said in response to the declarations made by Supreme Court Justice Alberto Pérez Dayan, who proposed dismissing senators who fail to appoint the pending vacancies of National Institute for Access to Information (INAI) commissioners.

The head of the Executive Branch charged that Supreme Court Justice María del Carmen Sánchez prevented the extradition to the United States of Néstor Isidro N, alias el Nini, alleged head of cartel hitmen. He is wanted by the Courts of Columbia and New York, for the crimes of conspiracy to import and traffic fentanyl and conspiracy to launder money. “If this is not corruption, let the justices of the Court and the Judiciary Council tell me what this is about,” The President said.

President López Obrador indicated that the bill he will propose to reform the Judicial Branch, so that judges and justices are elected, will include the creation of a Court to be in charge of its operation, since the Judiciary Council has failed to function.

Minister of National Defense Luis Cresencio Sandoval reported that from November 14 to 27, 10 priority suspects were arrested: 1 from the Pacific Cartel, 2 from the New Juarez Cartel, 6 from an independent cell in Chihuahua and 1 from the New General Jalisco Cartel. In addition, 33.7 kg of fentanyl and 44 clandestine laboratories were seized, which prevented the production of 121.489 tons of methamphetamines, with a street value of more than 30.02 billion pesos (US$1.75 billion).

The Foreign Vehicles Regulation Program has regularized the status of over 1.90 million vehicles, generating almost 4.77 billion pesos (US$277.8 million), which will be earmarked for the repaving of more than three million square meters of roads in 13 states. As of December 1, vehicles from Europe and Asia that have been sold in the United States and Canada can have their status regularized; their serial number must begin with a letter.

The Tianguis del Bienestar fair has visited 222 municipalities in Mexico, benefiting 450,000 families. Today it arrives in Acapulco, Guerrero.