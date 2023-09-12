Summary – Morning Presidential Press Conference – Tuesday, September 12, 2023

During the last day of his visit to South America, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador participated in the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the coup d’état in Chile. Together with other heads of state and former Chilean presidents, he signed the Santiago Commitment, which mandates the defense and protection of democracy and the rule of law.

The Mexican government presented the most recent results of the 2022 National Survey on Victimization and Perception of Public Security, issued by the National Statistics Institute (INEGI) on September 11:

– 6.7% fewer victims of crime, compared to 2021.

– In 2022 saw the lowest number of crime victims in 10 years, with 22,587 cases registered, compared to 27,337 in 2012.

– 20.1% fewer crimes per 100,000 inhabitants, with respect to 2018.

– The perception of insecurity decreased: 4.8% in states; 6.3% in municipalities, and 10.2% in neighborhoods.

– The Armed Forces and the National Guard are the institutions that generate greater confidence and a lower public perception of corruption.

Minister of Health Jorge Alcocer reported that in Mexico there are more than 5.3 million doses available of the Abdala vaccine against COVID19, to be applied to vulnerable population groups and health care personnel. He announced that 4 million doses of Sputnik will be purchased and the Mexican vaccine Patria is expected to be added to the vaccination program, scheduled to begin in October-November.

Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) General Director Zoé Robledo reported that the IMSS Bienestar program has formalized the employment status of 8,614 health-care workers in seven states. He said that the program seeks to provide job security for doctors in 22 of the country’s states.

The IMSS Bienestar health strategy has an alliance with Cuban doctors that, since 2022, has enabled 806 medical personnel in 36 specialties to be assigned to health-care units in 16 states. These specialists have provided more than 665,194 consultations; 42,600 ultrasounds; 38,600 dialysis sessions; 23,482 surgeries; 1,983 deliveries, and 592 endoscopies.