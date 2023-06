¿Cuál es el costo de viajar al espacio con Virgin Galactic? Esto tendrás que ahorrar

What a day! Grazie to everyone who watched our livestream. Check out the #Galactic01 spaceflight stats!



⏰ Take-off Time

8:30 AM MDT



📍 Release Altitude

44,500 FT



🚀 Apogee

52.9 Miles



🌎 Landing Time

9:42 AM MDT



Number of Payloads

🔬 13



More info about today's spaceflight:… pic.twitter.com/3s9YD2jbP0