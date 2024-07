Liawenee AGAIN!! The site dropped down to an incredible *-13.5c* last night- yet again it's the COLDEST JULY TEMP ON RECORD FOR TASMANIA & 2ND COLDEST OF ALL TIME!!!



Reason? Near record high pressure- Ouse 1043.9hPa this morning, nearly at *national all time* record of 1044.3hPa https://t.co/U27UNtvC42 pic.twitter.com/xtE5xRID5L