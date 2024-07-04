SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, JULY 4, 2024

The National Civil Protection Coordinating Committee has issued Hurricane Beryl alerts for the states of Quintana Roo, Yucatan, and Campeche. The storm is expected to make landfall in the early hours of June 5, as a category 3 hurricane. More than 13,300 members of public security forces have been deployed to attend to the population and 18 shelters are available.

The head of the Executive Branch acknowledged that virtual president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum’s priority is to build housing for workers and young people. “It is a program that is going to be a big help,” he explained.

President López Obrador confirmed that on July 29, together with virtual president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum, he will meet with the family members of the 43 missing Ayotzinapa teacher training college students. In addition, he indicated that on July 8 he will deliver files with information and appendixes on the progress of the investigation into the disappeared students to their families. “The case will not be swept under the rug,” he said. Today there will be a meeting with members of the cabinet to discuss the Ayotzinapa case.

President López Obrador stressed that the Judicial Reform is not about the system’s employees, but about improving the administration of justice.

The Internet for All digital strategy has installed 11,174 communication towers throughout the country to provide service, as a priority, to rural localities where large companies did not invest in telecommunications infrastructure. To date, coverage has been extended to 118,424 localities, with 98,960 access points in schools, public venues, health-care facilities, and libraries. Two-thirds of the inhabitants of rural areas now use the Internet, compared to 85% of the urban population.