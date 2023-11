Suman 13 detenidos por incendio en empresa minera China, esto se sabe

#BREAKING #CHINA #CHINE



CHINA: FATAL FIRE AT AN OFFICE BUILDING OF YONGJU COAL MINE COMPANY IN LISHI DISTRICT OF LYULIANG CITY, SHANXI PROVINCE,



on Nov 16.

on Nov 16. At least 26 people killed, 63 others injured.