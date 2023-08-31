Summary – Mirning Presidential Press Conference – Thursday, August 31, 2023

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ironically commented on the internal process in the Frente Amplio por México, after the decision to name Xóchitl Gálvez as the opposition’s presidential candidate. “I won the bet. It’s regrettable, it is a top level leadership affair. This has never been seen before in history, it’s blatant. They did not even finish their (candidate selñection process); it shows their pure decline. I told you so,” he said. The President further pointed out that contrary to the opposition, in Morena there is no “dedazo”, in which the top leader designates the candidate, and it will be the people who will decide, through an opinion poll, who the Coordinator of the Committees in Defense of the Fourth Transformation will be.

The President reported that, as of November, the number of operations at Mexico City’s International Airport will be reduced to avoid saturation, as it has already exceeded its capacity by 150%. And although the President anticipates a campaign against his government over this issue, he ruled out a negative impact on receiving a category 1 aviation safety rating, granted by international agencies.

A fantastic concert will be offered by 850 girls, boys and young artists from Semilleros Creativos on September 15, in the capital’s Zócalo square, as part of the commemoration of Mexican Independence Day, which will be led by President López Obrador. Grupo Frontera will also perform.

The President ruled out problems of electricity supply in Sonora or any other part of the country; he announced that the subsidy on electricity prices will be maintained until October, in order to face the high temperatures. In support of the household economy, the subsidy will be codified into law.

President López Obrador reiterated his call to the U.S. Government to invest more in addressing the root causes of migration from Central America, through the Well-Being programs. He highlighted that Mexico invests $150 million dollars in such programs in Central America, while the corresponding figure for the US is $40 million dollars.