SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDEDNTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, MARCH 22, 2024

From Veracruz

Following the meeting with the governors of the 23 states that have federalized their health-care services through the IMSS Bienestar system, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that the Clinic is Ours program will be created. It will involve a model similar to the School is Ours program, so that the local committees can decide how to invest the resources they will receive from the federal government to improve their health-care centers. In addition, the President indicated that close to 9,000 general practitioners and specialists will be hired.

Despite the dirty war promoted by the opposition, in social networks, President López Obrador has a 73% approval rating, which represents an 11-point increase compared to December 2023 (according to a survey published by Reforma). The President explained that can be attributed to Mexicans being one of the most politicized people in the world. Therefore, he minimized the impact of the backing by the ultra-right-wing Spanish party Vox given to Mexican right-wing forces.

Veracruz Governor Cuitláhuac García pointed out that part of the security strategy in the state is to support those who need it most, such as boosting the income of the half a million people who no longer live in poverty, among them, 200,000 who no longer live in extreme poverty.

President López Obrador granted an interview to the CBS program 60 Minutes, which will be broadcasted on Sunday, March 24 at 7:00 pm.

The President said that thus far during his administration, more than 25,000 Pemex workers have had their employment status formalized. In addition, he reported that an average of 2.50 billion pesos (US$149 million) per year have been invested in each of the six refineries in the country, just in maintenance and modernization of equipment alone.