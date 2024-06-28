SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FIRDAY, JUNE 28, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador revealed that in the meeting he held yesterday with virtual president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum, Morena governors, and future members of the cabinet, they discussed the results of the June 2 election and unity toward the future.

The head of the Executive Branch acknowledged the people of Mexico who no longer sell their dignity and now demand to be part of the country’s political life, such as in the election of judges and justices, proposed as part of the Judicial Reform.

The head of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications, and Transportation reported that the program of Highways, Roads, and Freeways is 90% complete; almost 227.88 billion pesos (US$12.46 billion) have been invested in the construction and completion of 555 roads:

-417 roads using labor power, with an investment of over 18.92 billion pesos (US$1.4 billion).

-55 federal highway projects, with an investment of 73.21 billion pesos (US$US$4 billion).

-53 rural and feeder roads, with an investment of more than 16.42 billion pesos (US$898.24 million).

-30 freeways, with investments of over 119.32 billion pesos (US6.52 billion).

President López Obrador reiterated that there is no persecution waged against opposition aligned journalist Carlos Loret de Mola. He called on Loret de Mora not to blame the government for his failure as a journalist in the service of corruption. “It is the last straw that he wants to blame me,” he retorted.