SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8, 2023

With a view to the 2024 elections, President López Obrador weighed in in favor of effective democracy so that the people can freely elect their authorities, but also that plebiscites and recall referendums be instrumented. “May it be the people who always have the reins of power in their hands,” he said.

The Ministry of Well-Being reported that over 11.84 million senior citizens are currently beneficiaries of the government stipend. In 2024, the bimonthly financial assistance will be 6,000 pesos (US$346), which means an annual allocation of almost 465.05 billion pesos (US$26.82 billion). Seniors born between November 1 and June 30 will be able to register for the stipend until December 23. Requirements and details are available at gob.mx/bienestar. Stipends for the disabled are provided to 1.41 million beneficiaries; in 2024 they will receive bimonthly financial assistance of 3,100 pesos (US$178).

The latest Morning Consult survey places President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in second place in the list of the best evaluated presidents in the world, with 66% voter approval.

After the Supreme Court (SCJN) approved the return of bullfighting to Plaza Mexico, the President said a citizen consultation should be held in Mexico City on the subject, as he feels that it is not only a legal question, but also a moral and political issue. In this context, he reiterated that he will propose a constitutional reform to guarantee the protection of animals.

After the arrest of René N, for his alleged participation in the Mexican Food Security (Segalmex) fraud, President López Obrador mentioned that he was not the only one arrested and that the Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR) is conducting a thorough investigation. He pointed out that no complicity with anyone has been established.

On December 9, payments for the reconstruction of homes of the victims of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero, will begin. The economic support will range from 35,000 to 60,000 pesos (US$2,018 to US$3,460) and will be delivered in two installments: the first 50% from December 9 to 18 and second half from December 20 to 31. The total social investment will be almost 6.44 billion pesos (US$371 million).