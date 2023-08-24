Summary – Morning Presidential Press Conference – Thursday, August 24, 2023

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador pointed out that Felipe Calderón was criticized for the construction of the Estela de Luz, a monument that cost 1 billion pesos (US$595 million). Therefore, he reminded people that he does not want statues, monuments, or streets named after him. The complaint against the construction company involved in the project was filed during Peña Nieto’s presidential administration, but the person responsible has only just been detained.

According to Morning Consult’s weekly survey, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador continues to be in third place worldwide in popular support among presidents, with a 62% approval rating.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador highlighted the progress and growth of Morena, the transformation movement that in only four years has managed to win the Presidency and 23 gubernatorial races. Ahead of the 2024 election campaign in which nine governorships will be up for grabs, the President reiterated that Morena chooses its candidates through opinion polls that respond to the will of the people.

The head of the Executive Branch reported that inflation dropped to 4.67% in the first two weeks August, which means it maintains its downtrend for the seventh consecutive period. “This is very good because it means that there is less risk of shortages and salaries yield more,” the President explained.

In response to Karla Quintana’s resignation from the National Commission for the Search for Missing Persons, President López Obrador indicated that Minister of the Interior Luisa María Alcalde will be in charge of appointing the person who will head the Commission. At the same time, the President emphasized that the search for missing persons is no longer a matter for one government division, but rather corresponds to the entire federal government. “There are many of us who are working on this,” he reaffirmed.