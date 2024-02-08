SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reiterated that the constitutional reforms proposed by his government seek to constitutionally codify basic social rights and guarantee that support will continue independently of which administration is in office.

The 2004 Well-Being reform proposals seek to:

-Guarantee the right of senior citizens to a universal pension starting at age 65.

-Guarantee the right of people with disabilities to a universal pension from age 0 to 64, as well as the right to rehabilitation.

-Guarantee job training for young people between 18 and 29 years of age who are not studying or working; they will receive a monthly economic stipend equivalent to least the current minimum wage.

-Guarantee that scholarships for students will be progressively increased each year. From 2019 to 2023, 22 million students have received a scholarship, involving an investment of 347 billion pesos (US$20.3 billion).

President López Obrador declared that he will not allow Mexico to be used as a “piñata” or punching bag in the US election campaign, in which Republicans are using the immigration issue to attract voter support. He recalled that Mexico has proposed dealing with the issue by regularizing the status of migrants who already have more than five years residing in the United States, but above by attending to the causes that push people to leave their country of origin.

The President said that the operation of the Cadereyta refinery is environmentally friendly and denounced a dirty campaign against this plant to make people believe that it is responsible for pollution in the Monterrey, Nuevo Leon metropolitan area. However, the cause of environmental contamination in the area can be attributed to other companies.