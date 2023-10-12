SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2023

President López Obrador said that there will be no problems in the event that the Chamber of Deputies approves the elimination of 13 Judicial Branch trusts, since these served to maintain privileges of high-ranking public officials. “They will not be left without salaries, basic benefits, no court will be closed, no one will be laid off,” he explained.

The President reported that 287 Mexicans have been repatriated from Israel and 764 are still awaiting a flight home. Tomorrow two planes will leave for Israel and an air bridge will be established in Europe to transport the Mexican nationals. He expressed his gratitude to the Israeli authorities for their cooperation.

President López Obrador announced that he is personally conducting the Ayotzinapa investigation, meeting with his security cabinet. He said that progress has been made and reiterated his commitment to the parents of the disappeared students until the truth is uncovered. He charged that certain groups have politicized the case.

The Chief Executive reported that Mario Aburto, convicted for the assassination of PRI presidential candidate Luis Donaldo Colosio in 1994, could be released after he was granted an injunction so that his case can be reinstated and tried in accordance with the Baja California Penal Code. The President asked Minister of the Interior Luisa Alcalde to analyze the legal options available in this case.

President López Obrador announced that more than 400,000 high school students receive a scholarship of 2,800 pesos (US$156) per month. In addition, more than four million high school students in public schools are also beneficiaries of this financial assistance. He emphasized that the resources of the Judicial Branch’s trust funds could be used for this purpose.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported that he had a meeting with Zacatecas Governor David Monreal to address security issues. He emphasized that the number of homicides and other crimes in the state has been reduced. The President also reported that 11 National Guard barracks have been established and security in the region will continue to be strengthened.