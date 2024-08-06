SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, AUGUST 6, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that it is very regrettable that the International Court of Justice still has not resolved the complaint filed over the Ecuadoran police raid on the Mexican embassy in Quito, in which former Vice President Jorge Glas was arrested. The President reiterated that the UN and its organizations must be renewed because they are very costly and do not help prevent human rights violations.

President López Obrador emphasized that the Mexican economy has passed the test and withstood the fall in the world’s stock markets, pressured by the instability of U.S. job numbers. The Mexican peso continues to be the second currency posting the greatest appreciation in relation to the US dollar.

The President stressed that all the information provided by Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada on the Sinaloa cartel’s links with US and Mexican officials will be very important. In the framework of the trial for drug trafficking crimes that Zambada will face in the United States, López Obrador emphasized that he will have to make it clear who helped him, who protected him, and what agreements he reached with US government agencies.

President López Obrador revealed that Televisa tried to extort 200 million pesos (US$10.32 million) from Rocío Nahle in exchange for not publishing information on alleged corruption involving the governor-elect of Veracruz. He also indicated that El Universal participated in the slander campaign against Nahle. “Enough of this mafia-like, slanderous, blackmailing journalism,” he said.

Minister of Security and Citizen Protection Rosa Icela Rodríguez reported that in July 2024 femicides declined 35.6% compared to December 2018. To continue combating violence against women, she proposed the following measures: standardizing the characterization of the crime of femicide in all states; continuing with prevention campaigns and the women’s care program, in addition to promoting a culture of respect for women’s rights.