SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, JANUARY 23, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador emphasized that the reform bills he will present on February 5 will revive the spirit and letter of the original Constitution of 1917. He said that the Magna Carta will once again guarantee freedoms, democracy, and social justice.

According to the National Statistics Institute (INEGI), the homicide rate declined from January to June 2023. A rate of 12 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants was registered, while the previous year it was 13. During the current administration, intentional homicides have fallen by 20% compared to the Enrique Peña Nieto presidency.

The President said that it is regrettable that the Judicial Branch protects those who participated in the forced disappearance of the 43 teacher training college students of Ayotzinapa. His comments were in response to a judge and three magistrates’ ruling ordering that eight military personnel linked to the case should go free. He also charged that the OAS’s Inter-American Commission on Human Rights has politicized the case of the disappearance of the 43 young people.

President López Obrador highlighted and recognized the role of the Armed Forces in the development of priority megaprojects. These include the Maya Train, hotels, the Felipe Angeles International Airport, the Mexicana de Aviación airline, and the modernization of country’s customs stations.

The National Guard accounts for 47% of the results in public security; its approval rating among the population is at 81%.