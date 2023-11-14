SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 14, 2023

The Mexican government will work in coordination with the Aguascalientes state government to clarify the death of Electoral Tribunal Judge Ociel Baena. Arturo Medina, Deputy Minister for Human Rights, Population, and Migration, explained that “the protocol for crimes against the #LGBTIQ+ community will be rigorously applied.”

Minister of Security and Citizen Protection Rosa Icela Rodríguez reported a 24.3% reduction in federal crime numbers. These include declines of 43.8% in vehicle robberies; 35.6% in femicides; 79.5% in kidnappings; 94.2% in the fuel theft; and 21.8% in intentional homicide. She indicated that 47.2% of intentional homicides are concentrated in six states, with Guanajuato heading the list.

Minister of the Navy Rafael Ojeda Durán reported that from October 31 to November 13, 282,000 personnel, 29,000 vehicles, 16 aircraft, and 70 ships have been deployed in 13 National Security missions. He highlighted the trilateral agreement reached between Mexico-US-China for the protection of the vaquita porpoise.

Tomorrow, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will hold a meeting with Mexican bishops and will make a supervisory visit to Acapulco. He indicated that the census of homes affected by Hurricane Otis has been completed and expects that before the end of the year, families will be provided with household goods. So far, slightly more than 10,000 such packages have been delivered.

Minister of Foreign Relations Alicia Bárcena announced that the President will hold meetings with his counterparts from the United States, Canada, and China during APEC 2023. She said that at the summit, Mexico will address economic relations, border issues, drugs, and migration.

Today the President will inaugurate the road from Badiraguato, Sinaloa to Guadalupe y Calvo, in Chihuahua; and the road from Tamazula to Canela. He will return to Sinaloa on December 18 to inaugurate other infrastructure work projects. He announced that a trade agreement was not signed with Ecuador to benefit the state’s tuna and shrimp producers.