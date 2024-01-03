SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 3, 2024

From Yucatan

Minister of Security and Citizen Protection Rosa Icela Rodríguez reported that the Tamaulipas prosecutor’s office is leading the investigation into the kidnapping of 31 migrants on the Reynosa-Tamaulipas highway. She said that it has the support of the federal government to rapidly locate the kidnapped migrants. “The fact that in Tamaulipas there is a government with integrity gives us tremendous confidence. I hope we will soon have results,” President López Obrador said.

The head of the Executive Branch clarified that, starting in April, the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) will rehabilitate the highways that were affected by the transfer of materials for the construction of the Maya Train. The President denied that Sedena will be in charge of all the highways in the country, as stated by several media outlets.

Today marks the 100th anniversary of the assassination of Felipe Carrillo Puerto, a social fighter who defended the Maya people, promoted development in Yucatan for the benefit of the poor, and was a forerunner in the defense of women’s rights. The Mexican government decreed 2024 as the year of Felipe Carrillo Puerto.

Yucatán governor Mauricio Vila emphasized that the Maya Train will boost the development of the state, as this railway line will connect with the Transístmico rail line, which opens up the possibility of accessing goods coming from Asia. He also announced that the Sedena will build a branch of the Maya Train to create a logistics center that would reduce transportation costs.