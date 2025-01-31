THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, JANUARY 31, 2025

SUMMARY

Relations with the United States: dialogue and cooperation

The President affirmed that the dialogue with the U.S. government remains open to address various issues. In the area of migration, agreements have been established for the repatriation of Mexican nationals, always guaranteeing respect for sovereignty and human rights. With regard to security, principles of cooperation were defined based on shared responsibility, mutual trust, collaboration, and respect for national sovereignty.

Position on tariffs

On the issue of tariffs, emphasis was placed on their impact on the U.S. economy and on the trade treaty between Mexico, the United States, and Canada (USMCA). The President explained that her administration has a plan A, a plan B, and a plan C to respond to any decision by Washington on the imposition of tariffs.

Minister of Economy Marcelo Ebrard warned that if the United States were to apply a 25% tariff on Mexican exports, U.S. consumers would face higher prices and less availability of products. He pointed out that Mexico is the main supplier of automobiles and auto parts in the United States, the fifth in computers, the second world exporter of computer screens and the main supplier of these products in the U.S. market. He also noted that 1 out of every 3 refrigerators sold in the United States comes from Mexico.

Inauguration of the ISSSTE Clinic-Hospital in Palenque

The head of the Institute for Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE), Martí Batres, reported that the new ISSSTE clinic-hospital in Palenque, Chiapas is currently being furnished with the needed equipment. This health center will provide medical care to the inhabitants of seven municipalities in Chiapas and four in Tabasco.

Transparency and data protection reforms

Anti-Corruption and Good Governance Minister Raquel Buenrostro explained how this ministry will assume the functions of the National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI). She pointed out that access to public information will be managed by the new deconcentrated body “Transparency for the People”, while personal data protection will be under the Anticorruption and Good Governance Ministry.

The President announced that today she will send the necessary reform bills to the Senate to strengthen transparency and guarantee the security of personal data, following the elimination of the INAI. She stressed that these measures will not only expand transparency and protection of personal data, but will also represent budgetary savings.

Mexico maintains a strong economy and high investments

Minister of Economy Marcelo Ebrard highlighted the strength of the Mexican economy, backed by positive indicators such as record high reserves in Banxico, stable employment, and a decline in the informal economy. He also reported that there are 2,000 investment projects underway, which represent US$217 billion and are part of the investment plan from now to 2030.

Certainty in the judicial elections

President Sheinbaum denounced the Judiciary for having sent several lists of candidates for the election of magistrates and judges to the Senate. She said that despite this, the process continues to develop with legal certainty and in accordance with the established deadlines.