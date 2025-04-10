SHEINBAUM ADDRESSES 9TH SUMMIT OF THE CELAC

At the 9th Summit of the CELAC) Sheinbaum calls for organizing a “Summit for the economic wellbeing of Latin America and the Caribbean”

At the 9th Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC); the President of Mexico calls for organizing a “Summit for the economic wellbeing of Latin America and the Caribbean”.

Claudia Sheinbaum explained that the goal is to make regional economic integration a reality in order to promote the improvement and well-being of the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Mexican President stressed the need to cooperate in addressing migration from a humanist standpoint, addressing its root causes.

“No country in Latin America and the Caribbean should be left behind,” she declared.

The President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, proposed holding a Summit for the economic well-being of Latin America and the Caribbean with the goal of making the economic integration of the region a reality on the basis of shared prosperity and mutual respect for the sovereignties of the peoples.

She made the proposal during the Plenary Session of the 9th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), which is being held in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

CELAC

“I propose that CELAC convene a Summit for the economic wellbeing of Latin America and the Caribbean to make greater regional economic integration a reality on the basis of shared prosperity and respect for our sovereignties.

The Latin American and Caribbean peoples are united by the history, culture, and geography of a continent that extends over two hemispheres and between two oceans. Trade and economic exchange have united us for centuries in the pursuit of prosperity for our peoples.

“The history of Latin America and the Caribbean, since the struggle for our independence, has been characterized by solidarity and mutual support.

Today should not be the exception. These are times of greater commitment, in order to promote the improvement and wellbeing of our peoples,” Sheinbaum explained.

She said that, from Mexico, we begin from a basic premise: a more united region is a stronger region that can articulate actions based on cooperation in trade, education, science; technological development, clean energy, and biodiversity conservation.

“No country in Latin America and the Caribbean should be left behind, no child in Latin America and the Caribbean should be left behind; no man or woman in Latin America and the Caribbean should be left behind,” she stressed.

Sheinbaum examples

With this in mind, President Sheinbaum provided examples of regional cooperation and integration: food self-sufficiency, which promotes trade in complementary agricultural products; the consolidation of a Health Self-Sufficiency Plan, which includes a platform of regulatory agencies that facilitates the production and mutual recognition of pharmaceuticals produced in the region and the supply chains of medical equipment between our countries.

This also involves complementary relations through trade agreements as a viable, real and possible option. This is in addition to scientific collaboration and technological development.

“Our population, still young, numbers 663 million people, with a gross domestic product totaling nearly 6.6 trillion dollars. We are the world’s leading net food exporter. Our lands are still fertile for agriculture, despite everything that has occurred in our history».

«We are home to more than 30 percent of the planet’s primary forests, 33 percent of its fresh water, almost 20 percent of the world’s oil reserves, at least 25 percent of its strategic minerals, and we are capable of strengthening development with justice and environmental protection, and mitigating and adapting to climate change,” she said.

15 years

President Sheinbaum explained that 15 years after the first CELAC summit, a very different international scenario currently exist. These are times of profound changes in world trade that affect the nations of Latin America and the Caribbean. As a result, each country legitimately seeks the best for its people and nation.

#ULTIMAHORA Presidenta de México, Claudia Sheinbaum, se pronunció contundentemente en la Cumbre de la CELAC:



“Rechazamos las sanciones y bloqueos comerciales que solo dañan el bienestar de los pueblos. ¡No al bloqueo a Cuba! ¡No al bloqueo a Venezuela!.” ¡Grande Sheinbaum! 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/q8dhTE6joG — Roy Lugo (@Zroy34) April 9, 2025

“Today more than ever, this is a good time to recognize that Latin America and the Caribbean require unity and solidarity from their governments and their peoples; in order to strengthen greater regional integration, always within the framework of mutual respect and adherence to the ideals of sovereignty and independence of our countries and the trade agreements that each of us may have,” she continued.

The President of Mexico highlighted the need to cooperate in attending to the problem of migration from a humanist perspective; since Mexico’s historical position has always been that the most humane and most effective way to do so is to address the structural causes of inequality, unemployment, and violence that drive migration.

Human rights

Hacer realidad la integración económica regional para mejoramiento y bienestar. “Ningún país de América Latina y el Caribe debe quedarse atrás”: Sheinbaum #RegeneracionMx https://t.co/eeReYPB8yL — RegeneraciónMx (@RegeneracionMx) April 10, 2025

“We reject racism, classism, the violation of human rights, and the criminalization of our hemisphere’s brothers and sisters who for whatever reason have had the need to migrate North. We also reject, as has historically been Mexico’s position; sanctions and trade blockades that only harm the wellbeing of peoples and do not build regions of peace and prosperity,” Sheinbaum explained.

She stressed that the Mexican Government’s foreign policy is characterized by the quest for peace and dialogue in resolving conflicts, as well as respect for national self-determination.

“It is also necessary to loudly and clearly proclaim that we reject, as Mexico has historically done; sanctions and trade blockades that only harm the wellbeing of peoples and do not build regions of peace and prosperity. No to the blockade of Cuba. No to the blockade of Venezuela (…) We support the call for a meeting centered on peacebuilding in Haiti”, she said.

En la IX Cumbre de CELAC, la presidenta @Claudiashein hizo un llamado a la solidaridad y unidad regional. Convocó a la "Cumbre por el Bienestar Económico de América Latina y el Caribe". "Frente a la adversidad, la esperanza", afirmó. "Seamos ejemplo de apoyo mutuo y cooperación". pic.twitter.com/6NmTxoaKVW — Jesús Ramírez Cuevas (@JesusRCuevas) April 9, 2025

The President explained that six years ago the people of Mexico embarked on a new course known as the Fourth Transformation, -which is based on Mexican Humanism-, in which rights are consolidated on a daily basis for all Mexicans.

Long live

“As the first woman president of Mexico, an extraordinary country with a glorious people, I share with you that in Mexico we have learned that, in the face of adversity, there is always hope, and hope today is unity. Long live Latin America and the Caribbean.” she added.

She pointed out that thanks to the Fourth Transformation of Mexico’s Public Life, it has been possible to separate economic power from political power, building a new era with democracy and equality; based on the maxim of shared prosperity: “For the good of all, the poor come first”.

At the 9th Summit of Heads of State and Government of CELAC, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras; which brings together 33 countries of the region, the pro tempore presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States will be transferred from Honduras to Colombia.

En la IX Cumbre Celac propusimos fortalecer la integración de América Latina y el Caribe con respeto a las soberanías; una región más unida es una región más fuerte que puede articular soluciones. A ningún país debemos dejar atrás. pic.twitter.com/wTVlwS2ICI — Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) April 10, 2025

Síguenos en nuestro canal de YouTube también