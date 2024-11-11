THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11, 2024

Progress in the Housing for Well-Being program and new Infonavit credit benefits

Minister of Agrarian, Territorial, and Agrarian Development (Sedatu) Edna Elena Vega Rangel reported on progress in the Housing for Well-Being Program, which seeks to build one million homes, distributed equally among Infonavit beneficiaries and the population not enrolled in the government housing institute. The National Housing Commission (Conavi) will provide 500,000 homes earmarked for women heads of household, the indigenous population, people with disabilities, senior citizens, and young people, with a rental program for the latter category.

Infonavit director Octavio Romero Oropeza presented the National Housing Program, which contemplates building one million homes and financing 2.15 million loans for acquisition and construction. In addition, it will grant 1.25 million loans for improvements, expansion, and furbishing. As of November 11, 2024, the balance of 2 million credits under the Minimum Wage Schema granted before 2013 will be frozen, and in 2025, the construction of 50,000 homes and the granting of 100,000 home improvement loans is projected.

Mexico will elect its judges and justices in 2025: call open for registering candidates

Arturo Zaldívar, General Coordinator of Politics and Government of the Office of the Presidency, announced that for the first time in history, Mexicans will be able to elect their judges and justices in 2025. Zaldívar invited Mexican youth, especially those living in remote areas, to participate in the process. On October 31, the executive branch’s Evaluation Committee was established and on November 4, the call for the extraordinary election of judges 2024-2025 was issued. Registrations are open at registroeleccionjudicial.adyt.gob.mx until November 24.

Zacatecas reduces homicides with four-pronged strategy

Zacatecas has achieved a more than 70% reduction in intentional homicides through a strategy based on four axes: attention to the causes of violence, strengthening of the police (improving salaries, training, and coordination), intelligence and investigation, and close collaboration with the National Guard and the Ministry of Defense. These actions have allowed for greater proximity and effectiveness of public security institutions in the state.

Claudia Sheinbaum launches “Harvesting Sovereignty” program to boost the agricultural sector.

President Sheinbaum presented the “Harvesting Sovereignty” program that seeks to provide support for small and medium rural producers through the delivery of improved seeds, credits with low interest rates, machinery, and technical advice. Three support programs will be strengthened:

– agricultural irrigation efficiency in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and the National Water Commission (Conagua).

– training in rural schools with accessible credits

– the recovery of the National Seed Production Agency through the Seeds for Well-Being program, starting with beans. This product will have a guaranteed price of 27 pesos (US1.32) per kilo.

Claudia Sheinbaum will seek contact with Trump’s team to defend migrants

Sheinbaum announced that she will establish communication with Donald Trump’s transition team following the appointment of Thomas Homan as “Border Czar.” Sheinbaum reaffirmed her commitment to defend Mexicans in the United States and highlighted the importance of Mexican migrants for the U.S. economy, pledging to provide data to support this position.

Sheinbaum’s SSPC reform will strengthen security intelligence and investigation

The President explained that the reforms to the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC) seeks to strengthen its intelligence and investigation capabilities by integrating the National Intelligence Center as part of its structure. She pointed out that, following the reform to the National Guard, the SSPC was left focused on planning and coordination tasks, but the new proposal expands its functions to improve coordination with state governments and the Security Cabinet, establishing intelligence and investigation tasks under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Sheinbaum brands Jorge Romero “Head of the Real Estate Cartel” after his election as PAN leader

Sheinbaum characterized the new PAN national leader, Jorge Romero, as the “head of the Real Estate Cartel,” alluding to construction practices that violate zoning regulations. According to Sheinbaum, this cartel operates by allowing buildings with unauthorized additional stories, which prevents owners from obtaining property deeds for their apartments. She also detailed a “modus operandi” in which builders paid bribes to local authorities to obtain illegal construction permits.

Sheinbaum clarifies updating of Mexico-U.S. Water Treaty.

The President explained that the recent signing of a document of the International Boundary and Water Commission does not represent a change in the water supply agreement between Mexico and the United States, but rather an updating of goals established two or three years ago during a severe drought. The signing focuses on meeting the treaty’s previous objectives.