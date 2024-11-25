THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25, 2024

Registration for the election of judges in 2025 progresses successfully

Arturo Zaldívar, General Coordinator of Politics and Government for the Presidency, thanked the 18,447 applicants who registered on the Executive Branch’s website to participate as candidates in the election of judges in 2025. The analysis of the aspirants is slated for December 14.

The President described the registration of candidates for the 2005 election of judges as a success. She also indicated that it will be up to everyone to promote voter participation.

According to the National Electoral Institute (INE) it is feasible to carry out the election of judges, justices, and magistrates within the timeframes established by the Constitution.

Mexican government reinforces its commitment to fight against violence against women

Citlalli Hernández, head of the Ministry of Women, mentioned that every year November 25 is commemorated as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. With this in mind, she called on all of society to learn about the campaign “Now’s the time for women without violence” and build a country where women and men live together free of violence.

Peter Grohmann, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Mexico, indicated that Mexico is implementing the fight against violence against women and girls in exemplary fashion. He also congratulated the Mexican government for elevating the issue of women to the ministerial level.

The President reported that, in addition to the constitutional reform, several secondary laws that further define recently approved legislation are in the works that will make it mandatory for prosecutors’ offices to have a Specialized Prosecutor’s Office to deal with violence against women, particularly feminicides. She also mentioned the implementation of women’s lawyers’ programs and other legislative actions that seek equality, protect and strengthen women’s rights, as well as prevent violence against women and ensure zero impunity for crimes against women.

President hails Yamandú Orsi’s victory in Uruguay as a progressive advance in Latin America.

The President expressed her pleasure with and congratulated Uruguay for Yamandú Orsi’s victory in yesterday’s run-off elections. She emphasized that this represents a progressive and social justice option that adds to the advances in Latin America.

Presidential commitment to the inclusion of people with disabilities

Claudia Sheinbaum expressed her commitment to follow up on the requests of disabled rights activist Daniel Haro. Among these, she highlighted the allocation of a space for people with disabilities, the development of a communication software supported by the Agency for Digital Transformation and Telecommunications, and the incorporation of a space for people with disabilities in the morning presidential press conferences.

Operation Swarm

It was reported that all those arrested in Operation Swarm, carried out in the State of Mexico, had arrest warrants issued by a judge based on investigative files. In addition, it was reiterated that no one linked to crime will be protected.

Presidential approval ratings

The press conference concluded with information of a survey published by El Universal, which shows that the President has a 74% approval rating.