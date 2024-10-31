THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2024

Government announces record purchase of medicines with focus on transparency and efficiency

Minister of Health David Kershenobich and Eduardo Clark, director of Digital Government, reported on the consolidated purchase of medicines for the 2025-2026 period, one of the largest in the health sector, with 130 billion pesos (US$6.47 billion) to be spent annually and 26 participating institutions. The purchase, involving 4,454 products, seeks to guarantee availability and lower prices through a monitoring and digitalization methodology for transparency and efficiency. President Sheinbaum highlighted the importance of this measure to improve the health of all Mexicans and announced the digitization of the Megafarmacia to optimize its operation.

Sheinbaum calls for respecting the supremacy of the Constitution and rejects destabilization attempts.

President Claudia Sheinbaum reiterated the importance of the supremacy of the Constitution, noting that it is the final law of the land and that the opposition, while promoting an injunction against the Judicial Reform, now contradicts its own principles by questioning the country’s Magna Carta. Lawyer Raúl Jiménez Vázquez explained that constitutional supremacy is a higher legal principle that prevents submitting reforms to judicial review, assuring that the Constitution must adapt to social demands. Sheinbaum rejected the provocations and calls for her dismissal, emphasizing that she was elected by the people and that “eight Supreme Court justices cannot be above” that mandate.

Eight justices cannot be above the people: Sheinbaum accuses Supreme Court of provocation

The President affirmed that the resignation of eight Supreme Court justices seeks to provoke the Government into conducting impeachment proceedings, but she said that she will not respond to this provocation. Sheinbaum explained that the justices are making a political and not a legal decision in favor of certain interests. “I was elected by the people of Mexico and eight Supreme Court justices cannot be above the people,” she explained.

Sheinbaum receives Nobel Sustainability Trust medal and reaffirms commitment to the people

President Sheinbaum said that that receiving the 2024 medal from the Nobel Sustainability Trust came as a surprise. Although she is not sure if she will be able to attend the ceremony at the University of California, she will send a representative. “For me, what is most important is to serve the people beyond titles or awards. You can be sure that we will meet our commitments; we did not take office to betray the people,” she exclaimed.

G-20 Meeting

The President announced that she will attend the G-20 meeting in Brazil on November 19 and 20.

Mexico supports Cuba with oil for humanitarian reasons

The President explained that the shipment of 400,000 barrels of oil to Cuba responds to humanitarian reasons and represents only a fraction of Mexico’s daily production, which reaches between 1.6 and 1.8 million barrels.

Constitutional reform on animal protection

The President said that the constitutional reform on animal protection will be approved this year and that she is against animal abuse.

Judicial branch elections

A call was issued to National Electoral Institute (INE) board members to review the budget for the judicial branch elections.

Sheinbaum urges SCJN justices to respect the Constitution

The President called on the Supreme Court justices to reflect on their legacy and act as true constitutionalists. She also announced that she will reveal the names of the candidates for SCJN justices, highlighting their qualifications and knowledge of the judicial branch. She asked the INE to review the budget for the election of judges, justices, and magistrates, questioning the estimated increase from 7 to 13 billion pesos (US$340 million to US$640 million).