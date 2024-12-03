THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2024

Public security: intentional homicides decrease and operations in Mexico strengthened

María Figueroa Franco, head of the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP), reported that in November 2024 there was a daily average of 74.5 intentional homicides, the lowest figure so far this year. She also indicated that the daily average in 2024 is 82.3, a 6.9% decrease with respect to 2023.

Minister of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC) Omar García Harfuch presented the security results from October 1 to December 1. During this period, 5,033 suspects were arrested for high impact crimes, 57.9 tons of drugs were seized, 2,471 firearms were confiscated, and 43 clandestine laboratories were dismantled.

The deployment of the Ministry of National Defense (SEDENA) in Culiacán and the Ministry of the Navy (SEMAR) in Mazatlán was reported, in addition to the reinforcement of highways to guarantee safe transit. García Harfuch clarified that the explosion reported in a peasant farm ejido on the outskirts of Culiacán, Sinaloa, was not caused by a car bomb.

President announces minimum wage increase and discussion of a 40-hour work week.

President Claudia Sheinbaum reported that on December 4 the increase in the minimum wage will be announced and that the discussion concerning the implementation of the 40-hour work week will begin in 2025, in a gradual process and by sectors.

FGR to act against judge who freed Gulf Cartel leader

The Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR) announced that it will take penal action against the judge who ordered the release of José Alfredo Cárdenas Martínez, alias “El Contador”, alleged leader of the Gulf Cartel and nephew of Osiel Cárdenas Guillén. Cárdenas obtained a change in the precautionary measure against him in the proceedings for his extradition to the United States. Federal Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero reported that an investigation was opened for crimes against the administration of justice and that a detailed report on the court’s ruling will be presented.

Historic high in remittances by 2024: Sheinbaum thanks migrants

President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that 2024 will close with a record high in remittances, surpassing the US$63 billion reached in 2023. She described migrants as “heroes and heroines” of the homeland and thanked them for their contribution to the well-being of Mexican families.

Sheinbaum denies rumors and denounces machismo in political analysis

In response to a column by journalist Raymundo Riva Palacio suggesting a confrontation between Omar García Harfuch and Andrés López Beltrán, Morena Secretary of Organization, Sheinbaum described these claims as “science fiction” and “the stuff of soap operas”. She also denounced comments by other analysts suggesting that “the President” should take energetic measures against figures such as Ricardo Monreal and Adán Augusto López, the heads of Morena’s caucuses in the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, respectively. She pointed out that these positions reflect machismo and stressed that her team works in unity, each one in the area that corresponds to him/her.

Sheinbaum: Mexico prepares to welcome deportees from U.S.

The President reported that her administration is taking measures to welcome Mexicans who may be deported from the United States if President-elect Donald Trump implements stricter immigration policies. “We are preparing to welcome all Mexicans who, for whatever reason, are deported. It is our obligation as a nation,” she said. Sheinbaum also stressed that the defense of Mexican nationals will be strengthened through consulates and the hiring of more lawyers to protect their rights.

International Recognition: AIFA receives Versailles Award

The Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA) was awarded the Versailles Award in Paris, France.

Final section of the Mayan Train begins operations on December 15

It was announced that the final section of the Mayan Train, which connects Palenque with Chetumal, will begin operations on December 15. In addition, it was reported that tickets for this route are already on sale and that the Mayan Train hotels will also begin operations in the region.

Call for tax compliance and resolution of related cases before the Supreme Court.

The President emphasized that the rule of law must apply to everyone, so all citizens must comply with their tax payments. In addition, she called on the Supreme Court to resolve lawsuits related to tax debts.