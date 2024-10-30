THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2024

Sheinbaum signs decree returning CFE and Pemex to the people of Mexico.

President Claudia Sheinbaum signed a decree restoring the status of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) and Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) as public companies, following the approval of the energy reform in Congress. “Today we reverse a good part of the 2013 reform. Pemex and CFE are once again companies belonging to the people of Mexico,” stated Sheinbaum, emphasizing that the measure guarantees accessible prices and will allow private investment, but with order, transparency, and always oriented to benefit the people.

Sheinbaum announces 5% reduction in government costs

The President reported that as part of the republican austerity policy she will send a proposal to Congress to reduce government expenses by an additional 5%. “We will further decrease the cost of government to the people,” she said, explaining that duplicate expenditures in ministries will be eliminated. The reform also includes the creation of the Ministry of Women, the Ministry of Science, Humanities, Technology and Innovation, and the Digital Transformation Agency, which will begin operations on January 1, 2025.

Constitutional reform will boost rail transportation and create 600,000 jobs

Andrés Lajous Loaeza, head of the Rail Transportation Regulatory Agency, announced the recent reform to Constitutional Article 28 to reactivate passenger rail transportation in Mexico. President Sheinbaum said that the construction of the train lines will generate more than 600,000 jobs, with projects set to begin in April. The plan includes the creation of 3,000 km of tracks to cut travel times, improve safety and connectivity, and reduce the carbon footprint.

Sheinbaum criticizes Supreme Court’s proposal on election of judges: “They cannot legislate”.

President Sheinbaum questioned Supreme Court (SCJN) Justice Alcántara Carrancá’s draft ruling to invalidate the popular election of judges and magistrates, stressing that political parties do not have the power to challenge constitutional changes before the Court. She reiterated that only Congress, with a qualified 2/3 majority, can amend the Constitution, and the SCJN cannot legislate or alter constitutional reforms.

Sheinbaum denounces campaign against her similar to the one AMLO faced in social networks

The President said the recent campaign against her is driven by the same social network accounts that used terms such as “narco-president” against AMLO. “There is a trend, a campaign against me like #AMLONarcopresidente,” she charged. Sheinbaum stressed her commitment to the popular mandate on issues such as public insecurity, promising results.

“There is no sense in the keeping the INAI»: Sheinbaum confirms progress on reform of autonomous government agencies

Sheinbaum reaffirmed that the reform to eliminate autonomous government bodies, such as National Institute for Access to Information (INAI), is moving forward, noting that the institute has corruption problems. “There is no sense in keeping the INAI,” she explained and mentioned that, even though the Institute proposed a reduction in its budget, the proposal came late. The reform will also evaluate the technical independence of certain agencies to ensure that the government directly guarantees their transparency.

“The end doesn’t justify the means»: Sheinbaum responds to Ken Salazar on arrest of ‘El Mayo’

The President responded to comments made by US Ambassador Ken Salazar, who stated that the arrest of drug cartel kingpin Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada should be welcomed. Sheinbaum emphasized that “the end does not justify the means,” stressing the importance of considering how arrests are carried out. In addition, she said that her government will always ask for respect and equal conditions in the country’s relationship with the United States.

“Justices cannot resolve what does not correspond to them»: Sheinbaum defends the popular election of judges

President Claudia Sheinbaum affirmed that Supreme Court justices have the right to oppose the Judicial Reform, but they cannot make decisions outside their domain. She stressed that the majority of Mexicans support the election of judges, justices, and magistrates. Sheinbaum criticized the conservative position that the people don’t vote in an informed manner, stating that this implies disregarding citizens’ capacity to make informed decisions. She also defended her position, explaining that her administration respects what it established in the Constitution.

Sheinbaum proposes that concessionaires return unused water and announces efficiency plan for PEMEX.

The President reported that it has been proposed to water concession holders that they return the water they do not consume to the nation, an initiative that has been well received. In addition, she announced that a plan for PEMEX to operate more efficiently will be presented in November. Sheinbaum clarified that, although the running the company is complex and efforts will be made to reduce its operating costs, this will not affect its workforce, and that the policy of republican austerity will be maintained.

Sheinbaum mentions examples of Biden’s and Charles III’s request for forgiveness

During the morning news conference, President Claudia Sheinbaum cited examples of U.S. President Joe Biden and British King Charles III asking for forgiveness for their respective countries’ historical offenses, in response to a motion by the Spanish VOX party against Mexico. VOX’s motion, which was not approved, concerns Mexico’s request for an apology from Spain for atrocities committed during the colonial conquest.

Lie Detector

– It is not true the amendments to Constitutional Articles 105 and 107 obliterates the division of powers and leads to dictatorship. It actually strengthens popular democracy.

– It is false that the social program House to House Healthcare carries out “communist style investigations without medical purposes.”

– It is not true that the Mexico City government repressed a demonstration by judicial branch employees outside the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack.

– It is false that the Senate authorized President Claudia Sheinbaum to disregard the court order to withdraw the Judicial Reform from the Daily Gazette (DOF).

– It is not true that SCJN justices will earn less than the president of Mexico in 2025.

– It is not true that the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is requesting a cash deposit from beneficiaries to access social programs.

– It is false that that the Federal Consumer Protection Agency reported that in the first two weeks of October electricity rates rose 18%.

– It is false that the CFE operates with losses and is in a bad financial situation.

