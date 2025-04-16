THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFEDRENCE – WEDNESDAY, APRIL 16, 2025

SUMMARY

Recognition of Mexico and its people

After being named one of the 100 most influential people by Time magazine, President Claudia Sheinbaum affirmed that she keeps her feet on the ground and that this recognition is for the people of Mexico. She attributed it to her ties to history, the transformation movement, and her commitment to not betray or fail to uphold honesty.

Judicial electoral process

Minister of the Interior Rosa Icela Rodríguez reiterated that in the upcoming judicial elections, the branches of government on a national and state level and local electoral bodies and public servants can promote voter participation.

The promotion of this election may be carried out through campaigns to encourage voter participation, as long as no specific candidate is mentioned. Campaigns in the media will also be allowed, without bias or support to specific candidates.

Position on narcocorridos

The President explained that she is not in favor of banning narcocorridos, a popular music genre that glorify drug traffickers. She pointed out that it is preferable to promote education, training, and that it should be society itself that stops consuming this type of content. She reaffirmed her commitment to promote a culture of peace.

Supply and fair prices for medicines

Sheinbaum reported that an emergency purchase of oncological medicines was authorized through a reverse auction mechanism. She indicated that some pharmaceuticals, which initially had a bidding cost of 38,000 pesos (US$1,895), were acquired for less than half that price thanks to this mechanism.

She also charged that some pharmaceutical companies have not complied with the agreed upon delivery of medicines. In such cases, she warned that there will be sanctions and some suppliers will be barred from being considered in future purchases.

1944 Water Treaty

In relation to the negotiations of the 1944 Water Treaty, the President emphasized that there is good communication with the U.S. Government. She indicated that an agreement is being sought based on the amount of water available.

Sanction on Mexican tomatoes, not tariffs

President Sheinbaum clarified that the 20.91 % charge on Mexican tomato is not a tariff, but a sanction for alleged dumping. She pointed out that there are already active proceedings underway against the United States for similar practices involving chicken and pork. Sheinbaum pointed out that Mexican tomatoes have no substitute in quality or volume in the U.S. market, and that the pressure comes from Florida producers who seek to reduce sales of the Mexican product.

Mexico maintains suspension of relations with Ecuador

Sheinbaum said that currently the country does not have, nor will it have, diplomatic relations with Ecuador as long as Daniel Noboa is President. She held him responsible for the invasion of the Mexican embassy, characterizing it as a violation of national sovereignty. In addition, she pointed out that his electoral victory was questioned, even by the Organization of American States (OAS).

Lie Detector test

During the “Lie Detector” test section, the following reports were refuted:

– It is not true that the President called for prohibiting narcocorridos.

– It is not true that Mexico has provided water to the United States by partially draining the La Amistad dam.

– It is not true that President Sheinbaum used a teleprompter during the morning press conference.

– It is not true that former President López Obrador traveled in a private plane.

– It is not true that the Nacional Financiera development bank has “stolen” 10 billion pesos (US$500 million) from Judiciary trusts.

– It is not true that Honda is going to move its automobile production from Mexico and Canada to the United States.