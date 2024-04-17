Another Xóchitl Gaffe! Scorns MILLIONS of Renters in Mexico

📢Episode 8 of the Soberanía Podcast is out now!📢

Co-hosts José Luis Granados Ceja and Kurt Hackbarth go over opposition presidential candidate Xóchitl Gálvez’s cringe-inducing gaffe where she scorns millions of people who rent their homes in Mexico. In the second half, Kurt and José Luis define lawfare and analyze the campaigns leveled by the country’s conservatives including the latest probe by Supreme Court President Norma Piña against her predecessor Arturo Zaldívar.

