Gaza ya no es un lugar habitable, lamenta agencia de Refugiados de ONU

Another zionist propoganda exposed.



Israeli army post this pic claiming they have abducted Hamas fighters from Kamal Edwan Hospital in Gaza.



After scrutiny,a doctor, Nasr Imad, and a nurse of hospital were identified.#IsraelTerorrist #IsraelGazaWar #ابو_عبيدة #IsraelAttack pic.twitter.com/2nv1sDIUah