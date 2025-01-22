JAN, 22, 2025 THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – Sheinbaum

President Claudia Sheinbaum reported that talks between Mexico and the United States have begun. Thanked the National Conference of Governors (CONAGO)

U.S.-Mexico Bilateral Relations

President Claudia Sheinbaum reported that talks between Mexico and the United States have begun. A telephone call was held between Minister of Foreign Relations Juan Ramón de la Fuente and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. It was noted that it was a productive conversation in which migration and security issues were addressed.

Sheinbaum expressed her disagreement with the U.S. government’s authorization to carry out raids against migrants. She also reiterated that Mexican consulates have legal support teams to protect Mexican nationals.

Support for returnees

Minister of Well-Being Ariadna Montiel reported that a team from the Ministry is setting up shelters in Ciudad Juarez to provide assistance to repatriated Mexicans. In addition, she announced the implementation of a Welfair Paisano bank card and the linking of these returnees to government social programs.

Unity in Latin America

Sheinbaum reported that she recently held a call with Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo and that she will soon have a dialogue with her Brazilian counterpart Lula da Silva. She reiterated the importance of unity in Latin America and expressed her support for the Panamanian government.

Health and Well-Being Programs

The head of the IMSS Bienestar well-being program, Alejandro Svarch, pointed out that, through the “The Clinic is Ours” program, 11,816 health-care centers have received assistance, more than 26,000 infrastructure improvement measures have been carried out, and 11 acquisitions of equipment and furniture have been made.

Martí Batres, director of the Institute for Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) noted that the program’s objective is to improve the equipment in 565 first-level health-care units.

This project has a budget of 6.3 billion pesos (US$310 million), administered through community assemblies in which the beneficiaries elect a committee to decide on spending priorities.

ISSSTE Law Reform

Martí Batres explained that the reform to the ISSSTE Law will facilitate the completion of FOVISSSTE housing credits for its beneficiaries. In addition, this reform contemplates that FOVISSSTE will recover the authority to improve, refurbish, build, and lease housing for workers.

Sheinbaum: Support from governors

The President thanked the National Conference of Governors (CONAGO) for its support. The CONAGO signed a statement reaffirming that Mexico is a free, independent, and sovereign country.

In response to the PAN’s criticisms regarding the relationship between the Mexican and U.S. governments, Sheinbaum pointed out that some members of this party have had a relationship marked by subordination and selling-out to Washington and stated that, in contrast to the PAN’s proposal to reach agreements with the United States on security matters, PAN governors support the federal government, as shown in CONAGO’s statement. Furthermore, she described the PAN’s historical attitude as being one of “selling-out” to the United States.

She highlighted that, thanks to the Fourth Transformation, Mexico has recovered collective dignity, a central element that represents the country’s values.

Ban on transgenic corn

The President reported that the bill to ban the planting of transgenic corn in Mexico is ready and will be sent to Congress on January 23.

Lie Detector test

In the Lie Detector test section, the following rumors were refuted:

– It is false that the price of gasoline is increasing.

– It is false that multi-million peso fines are being imposed for installing security cameras in homes.

– It is false that citizens who participate as officials in the judicial election will be guilty of administrative and criminal offenses.

– It is false that President Sheinbaum accepted that there was vote-buying.

– It is false that doctors dragged a person infected with metapneumovirus in 2025.

