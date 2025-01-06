JAN 6, 2025 THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA Sheinbaum

Sheinbaum launched Olinia, the first national electric mini-vehicle assembly plant. Propose that Mexican consulates implement public hearings

Regeneración, 6 de enero de 2025. The head of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (PROFECO), Iván Escalante, reiterated that during Andrés Manuel López Obrador government, the price of gasoline decreased by 5.2 %, while, thus far in Claudia Sheinbaum’s administration, the reduction has been 0.4 %. The President pointed out that during the Enrique Peña Nieto administration, the price of gasoline increased by 40 % and that every week there was a “gasolinazo” (an increase in fuel prices).

Current gasoline prices per liter are as follows:

– Regular gasoline: between 22.19 and 26.80 pesos (US$1.09 and US$1.32)

– Premium gasoline: between 23.09 and 27.99 pesos (US$1.18 and US$1.38)

– Diesel: between 24.49 and 27.40 pesos (US$1.21 and US$1.35)

It was also reported that the average price of a 1 kg “rosca de reyes” traditional pastry for All Kings Day is 294.89 pesos (US$14,52). (Who’s Who In Prices)

“La Escuela es Nuestra”

To be extended to high school level; Rita Cetina Scholarships to begin in February.

Minister of Education Mario Delgado announced that the “La Escuela es Nuestra” (The School is Ours) program will be extended to high schools, maintaining the operational schema implemented in basic education. This model will allow committees of parents, teachers, and students to evaluate the needs of their schools and manage the resources allocated.

In addition, the government will invest over 122 billion pesos (US$6.01 billion) in scholarships for all educational levels this year. Among these, the Rita Cetina scholarships, aimed at high school students, will begin to be provided as of February 5, while the informational assemblies for new applicants will begin on March 28.

Olinia

Government launches “Olinia”, Mexico’s first electric mini-vehicle assembly company

The Mexican government launched Olinia, the first national electric mini-vehicle assembly plant, developed by specialists from the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) and the National Technological University of Mexico. With affordable prices between 90,000 and 150,000 pesos (US$4,430 and US$7,384) and financing programs, these vehicles will offer solutions for personal mobility, local transportation and distribution of goods, helping to reduce pollution.

25 million pesos (US$1.23 million) were allocated to the project for 2025, earmarked for development and the salaries of the researchers involved.

Sheinbaum elections

Sheinbaum rules out risks in judicial elections and calls for speeding up delivery of credentials

President Claudia Sheinbaum said that there are no risks in the judicial elections, scheduled for June 1, following the approval of its budget.

She reported that on January 9 she will meet with National Electoral Institute (INE) board members to review the organization of the elections, including the ballots, and to raise the issue of speeding up the delivery of voter credentials to Mexicans living abroad.

Mexicana will remain the people’s company: Claudia Sheinbaum

A few weeks before its first anniversary, Mexicana de Aviación announced the cancellation of eight routes as of January 6. President Claudia Sheinbaum explained that this measure is part of a review of its strategic plan for 2025. She said that Mexicana will continue to be a public company at the service of the people of Mexico, maintaining operations with adjustments based on the performance of its routes.

People

Sheinbaum highlights fulfillment of commitments and unity with the people

The President emphasized that the population’s support for her administration is due its commitments having been fulfilled, in addition to maintaining close contact with the people. She stressed that the Fourth Transformation is fulfilling its promises and emphasized the unity between the government and the people, which is reflected in the opinion polls.

Support for mexican US

President announces support for Mexicans in the U.S. and proposal for consular public hearings

Sheinbaum announced that the necessary resources will be allocated to support Mexicans in the United States. Likewise, she will propose that Mexican consuls in that country implement a public hearing day to attend to the Mexican community.

Síguenos en nuestro canal de YouTube también