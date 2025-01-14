JAN,14, 2025 -THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – Sheinbaum

Sheinbaum: Reports were presented on the Mexican delegation sent to Los Angeles, California. A major US$5 billion investment by Amazon in Mexico
Report on the Mexican delegation in California
Laura Velázquez, National Civil Protection Coordinator (CNPC), presented a report on the actions undertaken by the Mexican delegation sent to Los Angeles, California. Currently, a red alert has been issued due to strong winds that will persist until Wednesday and low humidity in much of the southern part of the state.
On January 11, a Mexican delegation comprised of 72 specialized personnel from Civil Protection, the Ministry of National Defense (SEDENA), and the National Forestry Commission (CONAFOR) was sent to Los Angeles.
This was the first international delegation to join the firefighting efforts and has participated in fire management and search and rescue tasks.
Amazon investment in Mexico
Minister of Foreign Relations Marcelo Ebrard and Paula Bellizia, CEO for Latin America of Amazon Web Services (AWS), announced a significant investment by Amazon in Mexico.
The company will allocate US$5 billion for the creation of a digital region based out of Queretaro. This project will contribute US$10 billion to Mexico’s GDP over the next 15 years and will generate an average of more than 7,000 jobs per year.
President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized that this investment reflects confidence in Mexico and explained that Plan Mexico is a long-term equitable and sustainable development project that will transcends the current administration’s six-year term in office.
Progress in the purchase of pharmaceuticals
Minister of Health David Kershenobich reported on the purchases of pharmaceuticals conducted under two modalities:
1. Complementary purchase: this was undertaken at the end of last year and the medicines have already begun to be distributed.
2. Biannual purchase: This modality allows for planning the purchase of medicines in advance.
Deputy Minister of Health Eduardo Clark provided details on the progress made in the consolidated purchase of pharmaceuticals and supplies for 2025 and 2026.
On Monday, January 13, the first public tender was awarded, in which almost 3.65 billion items were acquired, which represents 73.2% of the required amount. The delivery of urgent medicines is scheduled to take place between January 29 and February 12.
Transformation of ISSSTE /Sheinbaum
Martí Batres, head of the Institute for Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE), explained the 25 key points of its transformation, centered on four main axes:
– Health-care: Guarantee proximity for patients, good treatment in medical care and the supply of pharmaceuticals.
– Housing: Prioritize access to housing for lower-income workers.
– Comprehensive social security: Review and improve the lowest pensions.
– Fight against corruption and financially strengthening the ISSSTE: Review pensions that exceed the maximum legal limit.
The President mentioned that the reform to the ISSSTE Law will include an increase in the contributions of higher income state workers (2.7%) and government employees (8.3%).
Migration and economy
Sheinbaum reported that 80% of the income of Mexican migrants in the United States remains in that country. In addition, she noted that 7 out of 10 farm workers in the United States are Mexican or of Mexican origin.
Sheinbaum will not attend Donald Trump’s inauguration
The President confirmed that she will not attend Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration ceremony, scheduled for Monday, January 20, 2025.
Instead, the Minister of Foreign Relations will attend, and Sheinbaum emphasized that “nothing out of the ordinary will happen” due to her absence. (Regeneración, 14 de enero de 2025)
