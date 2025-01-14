JAN,14, 2025 -THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – Sheinbaum

Sheinbaum: Reports were presented on the Mexican delegation sent to Los Angeles, California. A major US$5 billion investment by Amazon in Mexico

SUMMARY

Report on the Mexican delegation in California

Laura Velázquez, National Civil Protection Coordinator (CNPC), presented a report on the actions undertaken by the Mexican delegation sent to Los Angeles, California. Currently, a red alert has been issued due to strong winds that will persist until Wednesday and low humidity in much of the southern part of the state.

On January 11, a Mexican delegation comprised of 72 specialized personnel from Civil Protection, the Ministry of National Defense (SEDENA), and the National Forestry Commission (CONAFOR) was sent to Los Angeles.

En Palacio Nacional, tuvimos una reunión virtual de seguimiento del IMSS-Bienestar de la zona noroeste del país con gobernadores y servidores públicos del Gobierno de México. pic.twitter.com/69t9m9YUAi — Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) January 14, 2025

This was the first international delegation to join the firefighting efforts and has participated in fire management and search and rescue tasks.

Amazon investment in Mexico

Minister of Foreign Relations Marcelo Ebrard and Paula Bellizia, CEO for Latin America of Amazon Web Services (AWS), announced a significant investment by Amazon in Mexico.

The company will allocate US$5 billion for the creation of a digital region based out of Queretaro. This project will contribute US$10 billion to Mexico’s GDP over the next 15 years and will generate an average of more than 7,000 jobs per year.

Para los despistados que siguen diciendo que México sigue en el neoliberalismo.



El Plan México de la presidenta Claudia Sheinbaum incluye "sustitución de importaciones" y "relanzar el programa Hecho en México".



Al fin, un plan de industrialización que tanta falta hacía. pic.twitter.com/c3t8LgpECI — manuel hernández borbolla (@manuelhborbolla) January 14, 2025

President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized that this investment reflects confidence in Mexico and explained that Plan Mexico is a long-term equitable and sustainable development project that will transcends the current administration’s six-year term in office.

Progress in the purchase of pharmaceuticals

Minister of Health David Kershenobich reported on the purchases of pharmaceuticals conducted under two modalities:

1. Complementary purchase: this was undertaken at the end of last year and the medicines have already begun to be distributed.

2. Biannual purchase: This modality allows for planning the purchase of medicines in advance.

Deputy Minister of Health Eduardo Clark provided details on the progress made in the consolidated purchase of pharmaceuticals and supplies for 2025 and 2026.

Presentamos el Plan México en el Museo Nacional de Antropología. El objetivo es subir del lugar 12 al 10 entre las mejores economías del mundo y alcanzar el bienestar de todas y todos los mexicanos. pic.twitter.com/6kJnA1B4gu — Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) January 14, 2025

On Monday, January 13, the first public tender was awarded, in which almost 3.65 billion items were acquired, which represents 73.2% of the required amount. The delivery of urgent medicines is scheduled to take place between January 29 and February 12.

Transformation of ISSSTE /Sheinbaum

Martí Batres, head of the Institute for Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE), explained the 25 key points of its transformation, centered on four main axes:

– Health-care: Guarantee proximity for patients, good treatment in medical care and the supply of pharmaceuticals.

– Housing: Prioritize access to housing for lower-income workers.

– Comprehensive social security: Review and improve the lowest pensions.

– Fight against corruption and financially strengthening the ISSSTE: Review pensions that exceed the maximum legal limit.

At 100 days in office, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum is winning record levels of citizen approval at all levels of educational attainment — even among the partisans of her opposition. pic.twitter.com/CsRVJJNUTZ — David Adler (@davidrkadler) January 10, 2025

The President mentioned that the reform to the ISSSTE Law will include an increase in the contributions of higher income state workers (2.7%) and government employees (8.3%).

Migration and economy

Sheinbaum reported that 80% of the income of Mexican migrants in the United States remains in that country. In addition, she noted that 7 out of 10 farm workers in the United States are Mexican or of Mexican origin.

Sheinbaum will not attend Donald Trump’s inauguration

The President confirmed that she will not attend Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration ceremony, scheduled for Monday, January 20, 2025.

Instead, the Minister of Foreign Relations will attend, and Sheinbaum emphasized that “nothing out of the ordinary will happen” due to her absence. (Regeneración, 14 de enero de 2025)

Wowww ‼️ Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum responds to Trump on his proposal to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico — and points to a 17th century map of greater México.



“We are going to call it América Mexicana. It sounds pretty, no?”



pic.twitter.com/VBQQkQbO2l — David Adler (@davidrkadler) January 8, 2025

