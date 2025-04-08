THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 2025

SUMMARY

Public security: intentional homicides down

Marcela Figueroa, head of the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System, reported that in the first six months of Claudia Sheinbaum’s administration, the average monthly number of victims of intentional homicide decreased by 12 cases daily, a 14% decline. It was also reported that since September 2024, in 27 states there has been a reduction in the average daily number of intentional homicides.

Attention to the causes of violence

Minister of the Interior Rosa Icela Rodríguez reported on the progress made in addressing the causes of violence. Nearly 100,000 house-to-house visits have been made, paths of peace with special public lighting have been recovered, and 122 days of peace campaigns have been held throughout the country.

Strengthening of the National Guard

Minister of Security and Citizen Protection Omar García Harfuch reported that the National Guard now has more than 130,000 members, which represents a significant strengthening of the body.

Operational results in the security front

Between October 2024 and March 2025, coordinated security actions led to the arrest of 17,258 suspects, and the seizure of 8,958 firearms and 140,589 tons of drugs.

Reduction of violence in key states

President Claudia Sheinbaum noted that in Guanajuato, from March 18 to date, a 48% reduction in intentional homicides has been achieved, thanks to the arrest of generators of violence. In Guerrero, a significant 46.1% decrease in this crime was also reported.

Actions against organized crime

Federal Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero reported that, following the arrest of 15 suspects linked to the Izaguirre ranch affair, it was possible to establish that this site functioned as a recruitment, operations, and training center for organized crime.

Attention to families of missing persons

The Ministry of the Interior set up an email address ([email protected]) so that the groups of relatives of abducted and missing persons can establish contact, coordinate meetings, and facilitate direct communication with the ministry.

Position with regard to the UN committee on forced disappearances (CED-ONU)

The President reiterated that in Mexico there are no forced disappearances committed by the State. She also reported that the government sent a diplomatic note to the UN to express its disagreement with the declarations of the United Nations Committee on Enforced Disappearances (CED-UN).

Economic stability and commercial appeal

The President emphasized that Mexico is in a good economic position. It had the best March in its history, in economic terms, and there was a 19% real growth in tax collection, without taxes having been increased.

Thanks to the trade agreement, zero tariffs are being maintained for products contemplated in the USMCA, which favors attracting investments. Sheinbaum affirmed that the recent international stock market crisis does not represent a risk for Mexico, given the soundness of its economy.

Call for political ethics in Morena

Sheinbaum announced that she will send a letter to Morena’s leadership, suggesting that clear rules be established and that pre-campaign electioneering be avoided. She also emphasized that, within the party, nepotism must be prohibited. The President reiterated that the Fourth Transformation movement must be guided by ethics and set an example.