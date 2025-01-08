JANUARY 8, 2025 THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – Sheinbaum

Sheinbaum pointed out that Trump was misinformed when he stated that Mexico was governed by figures such as Felipe Calderón or Genaro García Luna

Response to Trump's statements

José Alfonso Suárez, political advisor in the Presidency’s Press Department, presented a world map from 1607 in which “Mexican America” appears, recognized since the 17th century as the name of the entire Western Hemisphere. He also pointed out that the name Gulf of Mexico was considered a key nautical reference point for navigation at that time. Suárez explained that the name “Gulf of Mexico”, in addition to its historical relevance, is registered with international agencies.

In this context, President Claudia Sheinbaum responded to Donald Trump’s statements, proposing that it be called “Mexican America” again, as stipulated in the Apatzingán Constitution of 1824.

Sheinbaum pointed out that Trump was misinformed when he stated that Mexico was governed by figures such as Felipe Calderón or Genaro García Luna.

She emphasized that today in Mexico the people rule. These statements come in response to the US president-elect’s comments that Mexico is controlled by cartels.

Housing: goals and corruption cases

Minister of Agrarian, Territorial, and Urban Development Edna Vega presented the sector’s goals for the current administration’s six-year term in office. She indicated out that there are plans to build 1 million new homes, make 450,000 improvements and extensions, and grant 1 million property deeds.

Rodrigo Chávez, General Director of the National Housing Commission (CONAVI), reported that in 2025, some 50,000 homes will be built and 100,000 housing improvements will be made.

The general director of the INFONAVIT Octavio Romero said that the joint goal of the workers’ housing agency and CONAVI is to build 166,000 homes.

Romero also exposed cases of corruption within INFONAVIT. He pointed out that some developers owe millions of pesos for homes that were never built.

In addition, he charged that the INFONAVIT board of directors enabled a mechanism to deliver financial resources to developers through unregulated financial intermediaries, which prevented adequate supervision.

Furthermore, INFONAVIT’s sectorial bodies in which labor and business leaders are represented decided not to allow their personal property declarations and conflicts of interest to be audited by any control body, including the Federal Audit Department and the Ministry of Public Administration.

President Sheinbaum reiterated that the goal of the reform to the INFONAVIT Law is to strengthen the institution, eradicate corruption, and guarantee that workers receive loans for housing that will actually be built.

Presidential approval poll Sheinbaum

The President presented the results of a survey conducted by the Heras Demotecnia polling agency, which reveals that 80% of Mexicans approve of her performance in the first 100 days of her administration.

Questioning of the Judicial Branch Evaluation Committee

The President charged that the Federal Judicial Branch Evaluation Committee is violating a ruling by the Superior Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal. She said that the injunction granted by a federal judge in Michoacán, mandating a definitive suspension of its decision, is not legally valid.

Lie Detector

In the “Lie Detector” section, the following statements were refuted:

– It is false that 2025 began with a “gasolinazo”, a sharp rise in gasoline prices.

– Not true that Morena congressional deputies voted against keeping gasoline below 20 pesos (US0.98) per liter.

– It is not true that Mexicana Airlines is bankrupt and that a Ministry of National Defense (SEDENA) colonel was present at an event where organized crime was praised in Coalcomán, Michoacán.

– false that the killer in the New Orleans mass shooting was a migrant.

