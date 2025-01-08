SOBERANÍA 40: NY TIMES LIES, AGAIN

The New York Times has once again been caught red-handed engaging in deceptive reporting on Mexico. Co-hosts José Luis Granados Ceja and Kurt Hackbarth break down the serious inconsistencies in the recently published story that claimed to show a “cartel fentanyl lab” and call out the authors’ dereliction of duty to fact check their story. Plus a look at Mexico’s National Development Plan and the participatory process that makes an important step forward in deepening the country’s democracy. We also say “Bye Bye!” to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who was forced to resign but not before he tried to throw Mexico under the bus. Finally, in Loser and Haters we respond to lies put out by NED-aligned propagandists.

