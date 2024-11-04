Mexico Demands Arms Embargo Against Israel

Mexico joined 53 countries and organizations calling for an arms embargo against israel.

The countries signing the call demand that the UN Security Council take immediate steps to halt the provision or transfer of arms, munitions and related equipment to Israel, the occupying power. The United States is certain to use its veto power in the UN General Assembly to stop Israel from being held accountable. It remains to be seen whether the countries signing the call will take action to enforce this arms embargo if the UN Security Council fails in meeting its responsibilities. A number of the signatories currently grant transit for arms shipments.

1 November, 2024

Excellencies,

We write to express our grave concern about the unprecedented and escalating levels of violence and violations of international law, including international humanitarian law and human rights law, in the Gaza Strip, as well as in the rest of the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT), including East Jerusalem, in Lebanon and elsewhere in the Middle East region.

The staggering toll of civilian casualties, the majority of them children and women, due to ongoing breaches of international law by Israel, the occupying Power, for more than a year now is unconscionable and intolerable. We must act urgently to halt the extreme human suffering and regional destabilization that risks the outbreak of an all-out war in the region. Immediate steps must be taken by all States to uphold international law, including international humanitarian and human rights law. The protection of civilians, an immediate and permanent ceasefire, and the preservation of international peace and security are of utmost urgency.

We therefore make this collective call for immediate steps to be taken to halt the provision or transfer of arms, munitions and related equipment to Israel, the occupying Power, in all cases where there are reasonable grounds to suspect that they may be used in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, as stipulated in the General Assembly resolution ES-10/24 of 18 September 2024.

Such immediate steps are imperative to bring an end to Israel’s illegal occupation and further deter violations against civilians in the Gaza Strip and the rest of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, as well as in Lebanon, and prevent further regional escalation.

Decisive actions are urgently needed to stop this dangerous trajectory, to end impunity and to ensure accountability for all violations, in line with obligations under international law, including the Charter of the United Nations, the Fourth Geneva Convention and other relevant treaties, as well as relevant UN resolutions and International Court of Justice rulings, including its advisory opinions and binding provisional measures and others.

We also recall the Secretary-General’s invocation of Article 99 of the UN Charter warning, inter alia, of the “potentially irreversible implications for Palestinians as a whole and for peace and security in the region” caused by this appalling situation and appealing to the Security Council to declare an immediate ceasefire to avert this catastrophe.

We renew our calls on the Security Council to uphold its duty in accordance with the Charter to maintain international peace and security. The Council must act to implement its resolutions, which are being flagrantly violated. This must include concrete measures to protect civilians and ensure accountability, including a clear demand for the halt of arms transfers to Israel, the occupying Power.

This is a legal, humanitarian and moral imperative to put an end to the grave human suffering, implement a comprehensive ceasefire, deter future violations, salvage the prospect for a just, lasting and peaceful solution in line with international law and relevant UN resolutions and halt this threat to international peace and security. We urge all necessary steps to be taken without delay to this end.

We would be grateful if the present letter could be brought to the immediate attention of the Members of the Security Council, and also circulated as an official document of the General Assembly and Security Council.

Please accept, Excellencies, the assurances of our highest consideration.

H.E. António Guterres

United Nations Secretary General

H.E. Ambassador Barbara Woodward

President of the Security Council

H.E. Philémon Yang

President of the General Assembly

Co-sponsors:

Republic of Türkiye

State of Palestine

People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria

Arab Republic of Egypt

Republic of Indonesia

Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan

State of Kuwait

Republic of Lebanon

Malaysia

Islamic Republic of Mauritania

Republic of Namibia

Federal Republic of Nigeria

Kingdom of Norway

Islamic Republic of Pakistan

State of Qatar

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Republic of Senegal

Republic of South Africa

Additional Co-Sponsors:

Kingdom of Bahrain

People’s Republic of Bangladesh

Plurinational State of Bolivia

Federative Republic of Brazil

Negara Brunei Darussalam

Burkina Faso

Republic of Chile

People’s Republic of China

Republic of Colombia

Union of the Comoros

Republic of Cuba

Republic of Dijibouti

Republic of The Gambia

Islamic Republic of Iran

Republic of Iraq

Republic of Kazakhstan

Kyrgyz Republic

State of Libya

Republic of Maldives

United Mexican States (Mexico)

Kingdom of Morocco

Republic of Nicaragua

Sultanate of Oman

Russian Federation

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe

Federal Republic of Somalia

Republic of the Sudan

Republic of Tunisia

United Arab Emirates

Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela

Socialist Republic of Viet Nam

Republic of Yemen

Republic of Zimbabwe

League of Arab States

Organization of Islamic Cooperation