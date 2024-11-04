Mexico Demands Arms Embargo Against Israel

Mexico joined 53 countries and organizations calling for an arms embargo against israel.
The countries signing the call demand that the UN Security Council take immediate steps to halt the provision or transfer of arms, munitions and related equipment to Israel, the occupying power. The United States is certain to use its veto power in the UN General Assembly to stop Israel from being held accountable. It remains to be seen whether the countries signing the call will take action to enforce this arms embargo if the UN Security Council fails in meeting its responsibilities. A number of the signatories currently grant transit for arms shipments.
1 November, 2024
Excellencies,
We write to express our grave concern about the unprecedented and escalating levels of violence and violations of international law, including international humanitarian law and human rights law, in the Gaza Strip, as well as in the rest of the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT), including East Jerusalem, in Lebanon and elsewhere in the Middle East region.
The staggering toll of civilian casualties, the majority of them children and women, due to ongoing breaches of international law by Israel, the occupying Power, for more than a year now is unconscionable and intolerable. We must act urgently to halt the extreme human suffering and regional destabilization that risks the outbreak of an all-out war in the region. Immediate steps must be taken by all States to uphold international law, including international humanitarian and human rights law. The protection of civilians, an immediate and permanent ceasefire, and the preservation of international peace and security are of utmost urgency.
We therefore make this collective call for immediate steps to be taken to halt the provision or transfer of arms, munitions and related equipment to Israel, the occupying Power, in all cases where there are reasonable grounds to suspect that they may be used in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, as stipulated in the General Assembly resolution ES-10/24 of 18 September 2024.
Such immediate steps are imperative to bring an end to Israel’s illegal occupation and further deter violations against civilians in the Gaza Strip and the rest of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, as well as in Lebanon, and prevent further regional escalation.
Decisive actions are urgently needed to stop this dangerous trajectory, to end impunity and to ensure accountability for all violations, in line with obligations under international law, including the Charter of the United Nations, the Fourth Geneva Convention and other relevant treaties, as well as relevant UN resolutions and International Court of Justice rulings, including its advisory opinions and binding provisional measures and others.
We also recall the Secretary-General’s invocation of Article 99 of the UN Charter warning, inter alia, of the “potentially irreversible implications for Palestinians as a whole and for peace and security in the region” caused by this appalling situation and appealing to the Security Council to declare an immediate ceasefire to avert this catastrophe.
We renew our calls on the Security Council to uphold its duty in accordance with the Charter to maintain international peace and security. The Council must act to implement its resolutions, which are being flagrantly violated. This must include concrete measures to protect civilians and ensure accountability, including a clear demand for the halt of arms transfers to Israel, the occupying Power.
This is a legal, humanitarian and moral imperative to put an end to the grave human suffering, implement a comprehensive ceasefire, deter future violations, salvage the prospect for a just, lasting and peaceful solution in line with international law and relevant UN resolutions and halt this threat to international peace and security. We urge all necessary steps to be taken without delay to this end.
We would be grateful if the present letter could be brought to the immediate attention of the Members of the Security Council, and also circulated as an official document of the General Assembly and Security Council.
Please accept, Excellencies, the assurances of our highest consideration.
H.E. António Guterres
United Nations Secretary General
H.E. Ambassador Barbara Woodward
President of the Security Council
H.E. Philémon Yang
President of the General Assembly
Co-sponsors:
Republic of Türkiye
State of Palestine
People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria
Arab Republic of Egypt
Republic of Indonesia
Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan
State of Kuwait
Republic of Lebanon
Malaysia
Islamic Republic of Mauritania
Republic of Namibia
Federal Republic of Nigeria
Kingdom of Norway
Islamic Republic of Pakistan
State of Qatar
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Republic of Senegal
Republic of South Africa
Additional Co-Sponsors:
Kingdom of Bahrain
People’s Republic of Bangladesh
Plurinational State of Bolivia
Federative Republic of Brazil
Negara Brunei Darussalam
Burkina Faso
Republic of Chile
People’s Republic of China
Republic of Colombia
Union of the Comoros
Republic of Cuba
Republic of Dijibouti
Republic of The Gambia
Islamic Republic of Iran
Republic of Iraq
Republic of Kazakhstan
Kyrgyz Republic
State of Libya
Republic of Maldives
United Mexican States (Mexico)
Kingdom of Morocco
Republic of Nicaragua
Sultanate of Oman
Russian Federation
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe
Federal Republic of Somalia
Republic of the Sudan
Republic of Tunisia
United Arab Emirates
Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela
Socialist Republic of Viet Nam
Republic of Yemen
Republic of Zimbabwe
League of Arab States
Organization of Islamic Cooperation