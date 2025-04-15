THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, APRIL 15, 2025

SUMMARY

U.S. measure against Mexican tomato exports

President Claudia Sheinbaum reported that the government is in the process of fully understanding the reasons behind the 20.91 % tariff imposed by the U.S. Department of Commerce on Mexican tomato exports, which will come into effect on July 14. She said discussions have already begun with the U.S. government to seek their nullification.

The President indicated that the Mexican government was not officially notified, and only found out through the growers’ lawyers, which she considered inappropriate. Sheinbaum explained that there is no dumping involved on Mexico’s part and argued that Mexican tomatoes have no substitute in the U.S. market.

Minister of Agriculture Julio Berdegué reiterated that this is an unjustified measure and stressed that negotiations will continue.

Water treaty with the United States

The President explained that in recent years not all the water stipulated in the 1944 Treaty has been delivered due to the drought. Currently, authorities are evaluating how much water could be delivered without affecting Mexican producers, seeking to comply with the bilateral agreement.

Advances in health and wellbeing

Minister of Wellbeing Ariadna Montiel reported that the House-to-House Healthcare program has made almost 7.32 million visits. In May, home visits will begin to take beneficiaries’ medical histories.

Measles and vaccination outlook

Minister of Health David Kershenobich reported that there are 362 cases of measles, of which 347 occurred in Chihuahua. From January to March 2025, some 715,277 vaccines were applied against this disease.

Investment in equipment for IMSS

Zoé Robledo presented the 2025 Plan for the acquisition of electromechanical medical equipment in the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), involving an investment of more than 10.49 billion pesos (US$524.74 million)

Voluntary workday reduction program in ISSSTE

Institute for Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) director Martí Batres reported that 7,950 ISSSTE workers have signed up for the reduced workday program, with the workday being cut from 6 to 8 hours.

Sheinbaum responds to misogynist comments by Vicente Fox

In response to statements made by former President Vicente Fox, who insinuated that the President uses teleprompters in the morning press conferences, Sheinbaum shot back with irony and recalled that this is the same character who called women “two-legged washing machines”. The President pointed out that she was not surprised by his statements, since “he cannot think that a woman can think” and described Fox and his allies as “very hypocritical”.

Reform to the Customs and Revenue Law

President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that a reform to the Customs Law will soon be presented to make the entire chain of responsibility transparent, including customs agents. She explained that in some bonded warehouses exports are simulated to avoid paying VAT and the IEPS excise tax. Investigations are already underway.

Despite these practices, she pointed out that so far in 2025, customs collection has increased by 83 billion pesos (US$4.15 billion), thanks to permanent monitoring. The President added that customs collects 1.2 trillion pesos (US$60 billion) annually, which is why its correct fiscal control is key. She also considered it necessary to reform the Administrative Justice Court, due to its involvement in customs processes.

New head of the National Immigration Institute

As of May 1, Sergio Salomón will take over as head of the National Immigration Institute.

Transition and continuity of the nation’s project

Sheinbaum highlighted that the transition with AMLO’s government has been “the smoothest there has ever been”, and reaffirmed the continuity of the nation-building project, which includes the fight against corruption, separation of economic and political power, and a government at the service of the people.