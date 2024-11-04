THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2024

Progress of the Rita Cetina Scholarship for Basic Level Students

Minister of Public Education Mario Delgado reported on the progress of the Rita Cetina Gutiérrez Scholarship, intended to benefit 5.6 million basic level students. One month after it was launched, 23,223 informational assemblies have been held, representing 66% of the target, with almost 2.88 million people in attendance, 70% of the goal. Support will be provided to families in the amount of 1,900 pesos (US$94.92) plus an extra 700 pesos (US$34.97) per each additional child. Registration will be open from November 11 to December 18 online, and face-to-face modalities will be established in communities without internet access.

Distribution of 78 billion pesos (US$3.89 billion) in Well-Being Pensions in November and December

Minister of Well-Being Ariadna Montiel announced that the distribution of the November-December payment of the financial support programs for senior citizens, people with disabilities, and working mothers dispersed from November 4 to 28. In the case of the Sembrando Vida agricultural support program, the monthly payment will be made on November 12.

Record job numbers and economic growth in Mexico

In October, more than 138,000 new jobs were created in Mexico, reaching a record of more than 22 million registered jobs, 86% of them permanent and with an average daily salary of more than 500 pesos (US$24.98), Zoé Robledo, director of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) reported. The domestic economy experienced 1% growth, reaching a value of 25.9 trillion pesos (US$1.29 trillion), driven by 4.9 trillion pesos (US$240 billion) in credit to the private sector and a 0.2 point increase in business confidence. Mexico’s unemployment rate is 2.9%, one of the lowest among OECD countries, only behind Japan.

Ernesto Zedillo: Between privatization and social crisis

The former president of Mexico published an article in the Washington Post highlighting his 1994 judicial reform, which he claims created an independent judiciary. However, this measure, approved in 1995, has been criticized for eroding the separation of powers by reorganizing the Supreme Court without popular consultation. Zedillo’s administration was marked by the implementation of the Bank Savings Protection Program (Fobaproa), which converted private debts into public debt, with a lasting impact on Mexico’s domestic debt. In addition, his administration was marred by massacres such as Aguas Blancas and Acteal, as well as criticism for the privatization of strategic sectors, including the railroad network.

– It is not true that Ernesto Zedillo created an independent judiciary.

– It is not true that former President Zedillo saved the Mexican economy following the 1995 crisis.

– It is not true that Ernesto Zedillo guaranteed human rights in Mexico.

– It is not true that privatizations were carried out for the benefit of Mexicans

Sheinbaum reaffirms respect and cooperation with the US ahead of the upcoming presidential election

President Claudia Sheinbaum said that Mexico will maintain a positive relationship with whoever is elected in the US presidential election, respecting the voters’ decision. Sheinbaum pointed out that the official announcement of the result will be awaited before any official Mexican government declaration is made and highlighted the importance of cooperation in the framework of the USMCA, addressing crucial issues such as migration, fentanyl, and arms trafficking, as well as the commercial relations that strengthens the three North American nations.

SCJN discussion on the Judicial Reform

Claudia Sheinbaum declared that “we all know that it is the Court that is committing an offense.” She pointed out that the Judicial Reform has already been published in the Government Gazette, making it official, and that she will wait for tomorrow’s Supreme Court (SCJN) discussion. The president said that Justice Alcántara Carrancá’s proposed ruling “casts doubt on the people’s decision-making capacity; they have not realized that Mexico has changed.”

Sheinbaum questions INE’s budget for Judicial Branch election

The President expressed her disagreement with the 13 billion peso (US$640 million) budget approved by National Electoral Institute (INE) for the election of judges, justices, and magistrates in 2025. She said “the election can be conducted without spending such a high amount of money.” Sheinbaum emphasized that the budget almost doubles the 7 billion pesos (US$340 million) initially proposed and that the process could be carried out with fewer resources, since it does not include funding for political parties.

Sheinbaum announces actions against real estate developers throughout the country.

The President warned that her administration will implement measures against real estate developers operating outside the legal framework. She recalled her work in Mexico City to dismantle the “Real Estate Cartel” in the Benito Juarez borough and announced that she will coordinate efforts with state and municipal governments to enforce land use provisions and prevent excessive real estate developments, relying on the Ministry of the Environment and the Risk Atlas.