Mexico Solidarity Bulletin – No. 196 – October 2, 2024

Contents:
The Key Ingredient for Nurturing Peace — Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team
Voices: Two Peoples Acting for Peace with Justice – Interview with Elena Gutierrez of the binational People’s Movement for Peace and Justice at the US-based organization, Global Exchange.
Reflections: AMLO’S Final State of the Nation Report
Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media,
on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border.
(https://mexicosolidarityproject.org/archives/196)