Mexico Solidarity Bulletin – No. 196 – October 2, 2024

Contents:

The Key Ingredient for Nurturing Peace — Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team

Voices: Two Peoples Acting for Peace with Justice – Interview with Elena Gutierrez of the binational People’s Movement for Peace and Justice at the US-based organization, Global Exchange.

Reflections: AMLO’S Final State of the Nation Report

Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media,

on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border.

(https://mexicosolidarityproject.org/archives/196)