APRIL 4, 2025 THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – Sheinbaum

Sheinbaum explained that Mexico maintains competitive advantages in the new panorama of tariffs imposed by the United States worldwide

SUMMARY

Food Sovereignty and Self-Sufficiency

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Julio Berdegué explained that increasing food sovereignty and self-sufficiency is directly related to guaranteeing the constitutional right to food.

This goal is based on two fundamental pillars:

The wellbeing of small and medium-sized producers in the countryside and along the coast. Increasing food production for domestic supply, with priority given to white corn and beans.

Programs for Food Well-being

To achieve this food sovereignty, it is expected that by 2030, about 750,000 producers will benefit through various social programs, among which the following are the most significant:

– Harvesting Sovereignty

– Food for Wellbeing

– Liconsa , the state-owned company that industrializes and distributes high-quality, fortified milk at subsidized prices to vulnerable population groups

– Fertilizers for Wellbeing

– Production for Wellbeing

Sheinbaum: Production Goals by Crop

María Luisa Albores, general director of Food for Wellbeing, reported on production goals for the wellbeing stores in 2030:

– Corn: 62,500 producers, 1.25 million tons.

– Beans: 4,700 producers, 53,000 tons

– Coffee: 13,000 producers, 4,000 tons

New Productive Infrastructure

The Mexican government will build key infrastructure to boost the processing of agricultural products, including:

– A honey bottling and processing plant in Yucatan.

– A cacao processing plant

– An instant coffee plant

Liconsa’s Transformation

Antonio Talamantes, chief operating officer of Liconsa, announced that company will be transformed into Milk for Wellbeing (Leche para el Bienestar). Goals for 2030 include:

– 5,000 producers delivering milk to Liconsa.

– 12,000 stores/outlets distributing milk

– Coverage in 2,478 municipalities nationwide.

Support for Agriculture

President Claudia Sheinbaum noted that the Production for Wellbeing and Fertilizers for Wellbeing programs will benefit close to 2 million small producers.

In addition, the Harvesting Sovereignty (Cosechando Soberanía) program will offer credits with low interest rates and will include insurance for agricultural production.

Dialogue with Searching Mothers Collectives

During April, meetings will be held between the Ministry of the Interior and various collectives of mothers searching for their missing or forcibly disappeared sons and daughters.

Sheinbaum indicated that these collectives will be able to add proposals to the legislative bills on missing persons that have been sent to Congress.

Trade Relations and the Automotive Sector

The President explained that Mexico maintains competitive advantages in terms of tariffs imposed by the United States worldwide.

Thanks to the country’s geographic proximity, transportation costs are lower, which reduces the final price of Mexican products.

In addition, products outside the automotive, steel, and aluminum industries continue with zero tariffs under the USMCA.

It was also reported that the company Stellantis informed Minister of Economy Marcelo Ebrard that it will temporarily halt production of an electric vehicle in Mexico.

This decision will not imply job losses. At the same time, it was noted that Volvo and Nissan will increase their investment in the country.

Sheinbaum Defends Call to Participate in Judicial Election

The Presidency’s Legal Counsel is awaiting the ruling of the Electoral Tribunal regarding the TV ads to promote the judicial election.

Such announcements have been prohibited by the National Electoral Institute (INE).

It would be wrong if we were promoting a candidate; as President that’s not my job, but I do call on voters to participate, she said.

