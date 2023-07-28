Morning Presidential Press Conference – Friday, July 28, 2023

Summary of the main points in President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s daily press conference

From Tepic, Nayarit

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador questioned the statements made by DEA director Anne Milgram, who in testifying before the US Congress said that the Sinaloa and Jalisco Nueva Generación cartels operate with more than 40,000 collaborators in over 100 countries. The President demanded proof and criticized the lack of coordination between US agencies, as this issue has not been raised in bilateral security meetings.

The head of the Executive Branch revealed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has already responded to his request to accelerate the extradition process of Tomás Zerón, former director of the Criminal Investigation Agency and one of the architects of the so-called historical truth in the case of the 43 missing Ayotzinapa students. Netanyahu expressed his interest in helping to resolve the extradition request.

Regarding the complaint filed by opposition presidential contender Xóchitl Gálvez against President López Obrador for revealing the contracts obtained by her companies during PAN governments, and for which she earned more than 1.50 billion pesos (US$90 million), the President clarified that the information was made available to him, but not from government agencies, and therefore there was no violation of confidential data. He pointed out that, given that he is being sued, the authorities should investigate the nature of these contracts to rule out or prove influence peddling.

Nayarit Governor Miguel Ángel Navarro highlighted federal investment earmarked to the state for hydraulic and infrastructure work projects. These include the construction of the three highways from Tepic to Bahía de Banderas and to the state’s international airport, which will be concluded by the end of 2023.

The Mexican government reported that Nayarit is one of the states with the lowest crime rates. It ranks 26th in intentional homicides, with a downward trend; 26th in human trafficking; 29th in kidnappings; 30th in vehicle theft; 32nd in home robberies. To reinforce public security, by the end of 2023 there will be five National Guard barracks in the state.