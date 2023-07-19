Morning Presidential Press Conference — Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Summary of the main points in President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s daily press conference

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced a new section of the morning press conference entitled “I didn’t say it”, with which he will expose the opposition and its national political project, in contrast to the 4th Transformation. Today he released an interview with Vicente Fox, in which the former president complains about not having the pension that previous heads of state used to receive and stresses that it is necessary to end the social assistance programs, so that people start to work for a living.

In the section Who’s Who in Lies it was reported that:

There is a strategy to position opposition presidential hopeful Xóchitl Gálvez, through opinion polls promoted by her publicist.

There is a fraud involving the Federal Electricity Commision (CFE). Scam artists invite victims to invest in the public company in exchange for monthly returns.

The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) has a budget for hospital maintenance; from 2019 to 2023 funding for such purposes increased by 32%.

The President reported a reduction in migratory flows thanks there being more job opportunities in Mexico, with higher salaries. He also mentioned that in the United States, Republican politicians continue with anti-immigrant and anti-Mexican strategies to win votes in the upcoming elections.

The head of the Mexico City Government, Martí Batres, announced that Line 12 of the Metro, which runs from Mixcoac to Tláhuac, will be completely reopened next December, following the reinforcement of the entire route.