People’s Mañanera

MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE

Thursday, October 24, 2024

Advances in Highway Infrastructure

Deputy Minister of Infrastructure, Communications, and Transportation Jesús Esteve reported on the progress of multiple infrastructure projects involving highways, bridges, and a trolleybus line. These projects will be completed in the first quarter of 2025, including important stretches of the Pachuca-Huejutla and the Tepic-Puerto Vallarta highways.

Court issues ruling to continue with Judicial Reform

President Claudia Sheinbaum highlighted the decision of the Federal Judiciary Tribunal that allows electoral authorities to continue with the process of electing judges, stressing the importance of this decision for respecting the people’s will.

Sheinbaum also mentioned the Federal Judiciary Council decision ordering judges, justices, and magistrates to return to work, ending their work stoppage.

Arrest of “El Max”.

The arrest of Edwin Antonio Rubio Lopez, known as “El Max”, was confirmed and assurances given that the actions related to loss of life are being investigated in the context of attacks against federal forces.

PEMEX and the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) will be returned to the people

The President reaffirmed that both companies will be returned to the people of Mexico; the only pending point is the publication of the corresponding decree in the Daily Gazette.

Well-Being Pension rights extended and to be enshrined in the Constitution

A reform that modifies the age for beneficiaries of the Well-Being Pension, strengthening social programs, was unanimously approved in the Chamber of Deputies.

Once again, the PAN opposes social programs.

A video was shown at the morning press conference in which the President of the National Action Party is shown opposing the government’s social programs, which he calls “clientelistic and that numb” the people.

The Tuxtla Gutiérrez highway is ready

The completion of transportation projects was announced, including the expansion of the Tuxtla Gutiérrez-San Cristóbal de las Casas highway, as part of an ongoing effort to improve infrastructure.

It’s Time for Women: Matilde Montoya, the First Female Doctor

A video was presented in honor of Matilde Montoya, the first woman physician in Mexico, highlighting her historical contribution and legacy in medicine.

Statements on the price of the basic food basket.

President Sheinbaum affirmed that there will be no increase in the price of the basic food basket, highlighting its stability in this regard.

Lie Detector

– It is not true that the government will cancel the Judicial Reform.

– It is false that there is no investigation into the attacks on the armed forces in Sinaloa.

– It is not true that the announced infrastructure projects will be halted.