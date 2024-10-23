PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23, 2024

SEP announces 300,000 new openings in public universities

Minister of Public Education Mario Delgado announced the creation of 300,000 new openings in several universities. The Rosario Castellanos University will have 150,000 openings, the National Technological University, 85,000, the Benito Juárez University 40,000, the University of Health, 25,000, and the National Polytechnic University, 30,000.

New campuses for the Rosario Castellanos and Health universities

The expansion of the Rosario Castellanos and Health universities nationwide was announced, with new campuses to be opened in Comitán, Chiapas, and two in Tijuana. The call for registering students and teachers will be issued in November, and activities will begin in February-March. There will be an additional 5 billion pesos (US$250 million) allocated for increasing enrollment.

Meeting with Carlos Slim

The President said her conversation with Carlos Slim was positive, focusing on the importance of private investment for the country’s development. She emphasized that Slim is an educated man and that the conversation focused on how to view the country and on investment projects.

Situation in Cuba and Energy Aid

Mexico reaffirmed its willingness to help Cuba in its energy emergency situation, highlighting the contact between the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) and Cuban authorities.

Judge sends defective QR to the Presidency, certified before a notary public

The President said that a notification from Judge Nancy Juarez arrived at the Legal Counsel’s Office by means of a QR code that, when trying to open it, displayed the message “This QR has been deleted”. The situation was certified before a Notary Public and the President commented, “let Harvard tell us what they think about the fact that the QR did not open.”

New Animal Law announced to protect animal welfare

The President, a declared defender of animals, announced the adoption of the Animal Law and its secondary legislation further codifying the legislation. A solution will be sought to protect the jobs of those who depend on bullfighting and cockfighting. A dialogue with the population and animal protection associations will be promoted to find adequate solutions to existing problems.

Arrest of the perpetrator of the murder of Father Marcelo Perez in Chiapas confirmed

The President confirmed the arrest of the individual responsible for the murder of Father Marcelo Perez in Chiapas. She emphasized that the state authorities, together with the prosecutor’s office, are in contact with the Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR), the Ministry of Security, and the Ministry of the Interior (SEGOB) to coordinate the investigations.

President defends budget allocation to National Institute for Access to Information (INAI) and the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH)

The President pointed out that transparency is a responsibility of every government and does not require large bureaucracies, but rather for authorities to comply with the law. She affirmed that the CNDH fulfills its function and stressed that all institutions can always be improved.

President Sheinbaum reacts to the capture of García Luna’s collaborator in the Supreme Court (SCJN)

Sheinbaum commented on the arrest of Ricardo Márquez Blas, right-hand man of Supreme Court Chief Justice Norma Piña and collaborator of convicted trug trafficker and former Minister of Public Security García Luna. “He is a person who worked with García Luna, who works in the SCJN, and a young woman accuses him of a sexual crime. So that’s how it is,” she said.

President condemns violence against judge and defends freedom of expression in the judicial branch

The president commented on the viral video in which judicial branch employees are shown violently attacked a female judge, pointing out that, even though some might support the Judicial Reform, there should be no offenses committed. “We are a democracy, there must be freedom of expression, but let them work without physical attacks,” she said.

Mexico reaffirms its support to Cuba in energy emergency and condemns blockade

The President confirmed that Mexico will continue to support Cuba in its energy crisis, with the Federal Electoral Commission (CFE) in contact with Havana through the Ministry of Foreign Relations. In addition, she mentioned that in relation the 32nd UN resolution against the US blockade, Mexico will always be against the blockade of Cuba.

“I believe that all Mexicans are sad»: Sheinbaum mourns the death of Fernando ‘El Toro’ Valenzuela

President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed her sorrow over the death of legendary baseball player Fernando ‘El Toro’ Valenzuela, who passed away at the age of 63 following health complications. A tribute was presented highlighting his legacy in Mexican sports and his career, including the recognition he received in 2020 with the National Sports Award from President López Obrador.

Lie Detector