Episode 6 of the Soberanía Podcast

Mexican Opposition Wants to GAG Debate on Social Programs

Co-hosts José Luis Granados Ceja and Kurt Hackbarth break down the Mexican opposition’s bizarre efforts to get Mexico’s electoral authority to censor Morena and stop candidates from talking about the right-wing’s opposition to universal social programs. In the second half of the episode, Kurt and José Luis criticize the push by rich tourists and gentrifiers to silence Banda music in Mazatlan. Plus a look at Mexico’s water crisis and TV Azteca’s fat-shaming campaign against Citlalli Hernández.

🎧 Listen to the full episode and subscribe:

