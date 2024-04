PODCAST – MEXICAN OPPOSITION WANTS TO GAG DEBATE ON SOCIAL PROGRAMS

馃摙Don’t miss Episode 6 of the Soberan铆a Podcast!馃摙

Mexican Opposition Wants to GAG Debate on Social Programs

Co-hosts Jos茅 Luis Granados Ceja and Kurt Hackbarth break down the Mexican opposition鈥檚 bizarre efforts to get Mexico鈥檚 electoral authority to censor Morena and stop candidates from talking about the right-wing鈥檚 opposition to universal social programs. In the second half of the episode, Kurt and Jos茅 Luis criticize the push by rich tourists and gentrifiers to silence Banda music in Mazatlan. Plus a look at Mexico’s water crisis and TV Azteca鈥檚 fat-shaming campaign against Citlalli Hern谩ndez.

