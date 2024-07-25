BOLETIN DE SOLIDARIDAD CON MEXICO//MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN

No. 166 — 24 de julio de 2024//July 24, 2024

BOLETIN DE SOLIDARIDAD CON MEXICO

No. 188 – 24 de julio de 2024.

contenido:

Armando el Miedo: La Cultura de la ViolenciaUnidad Filipina-Mexicana — Por Meizhu Lui, para el equipo editorial

Voces: El Movimiento Feminista De México No Esperará — Entrevista a Heather Dashner, veterana activista socialista feminista

Reflexiones: ¿Trump Atacará A México Si Gana? — Por Bill Gallegos, antiguo militante del movimiento de liberación chicana

Clicks: Reportes y comentarios recientes de medios progresistas y convencionales, sobre las vidas y luchas en ambos lados de la frontera.

https://mexicosolidarityproject.org/es/archives/187

—————————

MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN

No. 188 – July 24, 2024

Contents:

Weaponizing Fear – The Culture of Violence – By Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team

Voices: Mexico’s Feminist Movement Won’t Wait — Interview with veteran socialist feminist activist Heather Dashner

Reflections: A Trump Presidency’s Effect on Mexico — By long time Chicano activist Bill Gallegos

Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media,

on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border.